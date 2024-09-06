Scotland 2-3 Poland: Lyndon Dykes insists family spirit and back to basics approach can end winless run

Striker Lyndon Dykes vowed to run through brick walls for his Scotland team-mates as he backed their family spirit to get them out of a tough run.

There was more heartache for Steve Clarke's side following a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign when their Nations League opener began with a 3-2 defeat by Poland.

Scotland have now won just once in 13 matches, the sole win since beating Cyprus 12 months ago coming in a friendly victory against Gibraltar - with Dykes admitting the team need to get back to basics to end their poor run.

"I mean, obviously when you say it like that, it's not nice to hear, but there's been good performances in there, like that one," Dykes said.

"But again, obviously we concede three goals which made us lose, but we just need to go back to basics.

"We're a good team, we have got to these places because of the players that we have. We've still got the majority of the core in this team still here.

"So we know what we're capable of and we've got to go back to basics and stick together and be a family like we are. And I'm sure the results will come again."

Dykes, whose team face Portugal in Lisbon on Sunday, added: "Football isn't always plain sailing. Look at that game, we're losing 2-0, probably a lot of people thought it was over. We came back 2-2 and could easily have won it.

"We didn't, but still to come back from two goals the way we did, we were looking dominant the whole game, we were playing well, so it's definitely in there.

"And I'm fully confident in my team-mates, I've got all their backs and I'll run through brick walls for them and I'm sure they'll do the same for me. So going forward then we're going to be all right."

'We were the better team'

Image: Nicola Zalewski celebrates after scoring Poland's late winner at Hampden Park

Scotland found themselves trailing by two goals at the break despite looking dangerous and pushing Poland back for much of the half.

Clarke deployed a back four in a change from the tactics that saw them limp out of the Euros against Hungary without making inroads on their opponents' goal for much of the game.

There was a marked improvement in Scotland's attacking intent and ambition and Dykes, who missed the Euros with an ankle injury, feels there were encouraging signs to take to Lisbon.

"There's been a few changes on the training pitch and obviously new faces as well and we've been working on a lot of things," the Birmingham forward said.

"I think you could see we're trying to press high and being the dominant team on the ball and try and make chances and we've done all that. It just wasn't our night."

He continued: "I thought we were the better team. We worked really hard to get back into the game, but it was just a frustrating night.

"Obviously we can't be conceding that many goals and it makes it much more difficult for us as a team, but we've got another game coming up soon, so we can bounce back quick and we have to make sure we're on it Sunday."

