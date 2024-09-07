Wales reporter notebook: Craig Bellamy era begins with a draw against Turkey but the signs are good

Almost perfect for Craig Bellamy as manager of Wales for the very first time - the only thing that could have made his evening even better would've been a goal and a win, writes Geraint Hughes.

So why was it a good evening for Craig Bellamy? His new-look side wasn't that different in terms of personnel from when Rob Page was in charge. There was however a very evident difference in style.

Bellamy had been at pains prior to the game to point out that his side would have intensity and for the vast majority of the game Wales displayed that in abundance.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Geraint Hughes looks back at Craig Bellamy's opening game in charge of Wales that ended goalless against Turkey.

The high press that Bellamy had promised really became clear to the 30,000-strong crowd inside the Cardiff City stadium when Brennan Johnson early in the first half chased 40 yards to disrupt the Turkish defence, caused chaos and Wales picked up possession. That was the moment that it became so obvious that every player in a Wales shirt was expected to run hard and fast without the ball. Bellamy's ethos that you're not much good without the ball unless you go and get it being very much at the forefront.

Image: Connor Roberts of Wales and Kenan Yildiz of Turkey battle for a header during their Nations League clash in Cardiff

On top of that intensity and the energy from the team, with possession and territory Wales were dominant, and the stats clearly showed that. Bellamy told me after the game that he expected this to be the worst performance by his side. What he meant was that this was by no means a bad performance. He was genuinely thrilled with the performance of his players after only being able to work with them for a week, but this is just the start. He wants more and he will demand more of his players against differing opposition that they are now going to come up against in the coming weeks and months.

Another evident element of the performance was how prepared Wales were to take risks. Bellamy made clear publicly that he is happy for the team to take risks especially when playing out from the back with the keeper and the back four as it was against Turkey. Risk brings reward.

Bellamy believes for Wales going forward with the ultimate aim of qualifying for the World Cup and competing at the World Cup in 2026, he has to have a team that is prepared to take risks and, therefore, by doing that will be greatly rewarded.

There will doubtless be some disappointment that Wales couldn't convert one of their many chances into a goal and a deserved victory. However on this occasion, it is not the 'be all and end all'. That is rare and going forward results and goals will matter more, but Friday night was about Bellamy's personality, passion and tactics being displayed for the very first time with his Welsh players.

That was achieved and judging by the reaction of the crowd at full time despite the heavy rain that had descended upon Cardiff, they were happy at what they had seen.