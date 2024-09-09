Women's Champions League: Arsenal, Man City, Celtic discover round-two qualifying opponents

Arsenal, Man City and Celtic discovered their Women's Champions League qualifying round two opponents on Monday, with all three set to play the first legs away from home.

Jonas Eidevall's Gunners - who beat Rangers and Rosenborg to reach this stage of the tournament - will face BK Hacken of Sweden, who reached the quarter-finals last season.

The teams faced one another in the quarter-finals of the Champions League back in 2011/12, with Arsenal running out 3-2 winners.

Man City start their campaign at the second round by virtue of having finished second in the WSL last season.

They face Paris FC, who beat Real Madrid home and away in last season's group stages but finished third in a group that contained both Chelsea and BK Hacken.

Celtic were the only British team to be involved in the Champions Path draw, having won the Scottish Women's Premier League in 2023/24.

They, too, begin their campaign at this stage with a tie against Ukrainian champions Vorskla Poltava.

The first legs of the two-legged ties will take place on September 18 and 19, with the returns on September 25 and 26.

The winners of the round-two qualifying fixtures will progress to the group stages of the competition, joining Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

The group-stage draw will take place on Friday September 27, with the subsequent fixtures scheduled to be played on the following dates:

Matchday 1: October 8/9

October 8/9 Matchday 2: October 16/17

October 16/17 Matchday 3: November 12/13

November 12/13 Matchday 4: November 20/21

November 20/21 Matchday 5: December 11/12

December 11/12 Matchday 6: December 17/18

Round 2 draw in full

Champions path

SKN St Polten (Austria) vs ZNK Mura (Slovenia)

Benfica (Portugal) vs Hammarby IF (Sweden)

ZNK Osijek (Croatia) vs FC Twente (Netherlands)

Galatasaray (Turkey) vs Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Roma (Italy) vs Servette (Switzerland)

Anderlecht (Belgium) vs Valerenga (Norway)

FC Vorskla Poltava (Ukraine) vs Celtic (Scotland)

League path

Sporting CP (Portugal) vs Real Madrid (Spain)

Juventus (Italy) vs Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Paris FC (France) vs Manchester City (England)

Fiorentina (Italy) vs Wolfsburg (Germany)

BK Hacken FF (Sweden) vs Arsenal (England)