Wales 1-0 Montenegro: Craig Bellamy gets off to historic start as manager but knows there is plenty more improvement

Craig Bellamy, as he said the day he took the Wales manager's job, won't sit still. He doesn't. Does that surprise anyone?

Watching him during a match, at training and around the various media requirements that all No 1s in the dugouts have to fulfil, he's a bundle of energy.

Yes, he's far more comfortable on the pitch, or pitch side, but his energy and boundless enthusiasm for football is infectious. It's infiltrated into his players, although there will be plenty more information, analysis and meetings to come for them, but he's got the public believing a Wales team that doesn't have the outer-worldly talents of a Gareth Bale can achieve great things.

I took an unscientific straw-poll of fans outside the Cardiff City Stadium before the Montenegro game and all are believers already, after just four matches!

So what are they believing in? In simple terms, mostly winning matches, watching exciting, at times seat-of-the-pants football, qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and having fun. Who needs to spend a fortune on PR firms and special advisors when Bellamy is doing a sales pitch?

Image: Wales manager Bellamy has made history in his first four games

He has been in the job since June, taken charge of just four matches, yet Wales are reawakened. It's a bit harsh on those who have gone before, but Bellamy has brought a joyful exuberance and changed the narrative.

To return to the realms of realism, Wales are not all of a sudden world beaters. Bellamy never promised that, he's actually signposted quite clearly what he wants to achieve in the short and medium term.

Right now, it's the claiming and moulding of what Bellamy describes as Wales' 'identity'. We're seeing that - a side that doesn't just have energy, but actually shows it off. High press, win the ball back and maybe take the odd risk in areas where the crowd gets anxious - it's called entertainment and fun. Bellamy promised that.

It won't always go to plan and Wales have more to work on, the 'tailing-off' in the second half that has been a factor in Wales' Nations League games, for starters.

How to bolster a midfield that Bellamy agrees he is light in is another, especially the pivotal No 6 position. It's an area that is of concern for the Wales boss as he has admitted feeling light not just with the men's senior cohort, but through the age groups.

Image: David Brooks celebrates with Harry Wilson after his penalty gave Wales a 1-0 win over Montenegro

When fit, Bellamy has Ethan Ampadu, Jordan James and now the recalled, rekindled and no longer retired Joe Allen, but Bellamy has cited strength in depth equals international quality. Can he make the players he has better?

He is, so far, coming across as a good teacher, so it's possible, but could he perhaps unearth a gem who thus far hasn't revealed Welsh ancestry?

Furthermore, conversion of chances created into actual goals, while not a concern now, maybe will bite them when it most hurts. Again, Bellamy has already spotted this.

When answering a question about how Iceland came back from 2-0 to draw 2-2 - Bellamy's response wasn't that Wales should have stopped Iceland at one goal or dug deep and won 3-2 - but why didn't they make the game safe with a 3-0, the chance was there? Wales can create, but where Wales want to go, teams are clinical.

Four matches in cannot and should not define Bellamy as being a coach and leader with supernatural abilities. He cannot walk on water - well, not that we know of just yet. The Nations League, his first six games as Wales boss, are and will provide the opportunity to put the training ground and classroom work into practice.

Image: Wilson's penalty gave Wales victory against Montenegro

World Cup qualifying next year will be different. The pressure will be different, the stakes go up a notch. His name, his footballing philosophies and therefore Wales will not just be known by those in and around the Principality Stadium. Others wider afield will notice, take note and comment.

And learn quickly how to cause his sides problems perhaps more than teams have and will do in the Nations League. This is not a bad thing, this is what Wales want and need.

It is called being a good football side and if Wales do that under Bellamy then the ultimate medium-term aim of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is realistic. The next step after that is to not just be at football's pre-eminent showpiece for the first three games, but to stay beyond the group stages, play no-fear football and have fun.

It is only the beginning and tougher challenges will present themselves, but after two International camps and four matches, Bellamy's Wales have accrued eight points and no opponent has yet beaten them. It has also been fun to watch.