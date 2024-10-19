Alejandro Garnacho fires Manchester United but Southampton and Ipswich struggles go on - Premier League hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford

At half-time, with Southampton having already scored twice against Leicester, no team in the Premier League had scored fewer goals than Manchester United. The response from the team's young forwards was emphatic early in the second half.

Alejandro Garnacho volleyed in the equaliser and Rasmus Hojlund's expert finish completed the turnaround. The Argentinian winger was the player of the match, tormenting Sepp van den Berg and firing off no fewer than eight shots in total.

It was not that everything he tried came off, it was no polished performance. But his belief, his willingness to run with and without the ball, playing with purpose, was exactly what the situation required. He was the spark that ignited Erik ten Hag's team.

United had gone three-and-a-half Premier League games without a scoring before his equaliser, the previous goal having been scored by Garnacho at Southampton. Still only 20 years old, he has become a talisman, impressing as an individual, lifting a team.

Adam Bate

Dejan Kulusevski said after Tottenham's 4-1 win over West Ham that it was Pape Sarr's introduction at half time in place of James Maddison that changed the game for Spurs.

The 24-year-old Sweden international may have a point but his own part in Spurs' scintillating comeback win shouldn't be downplayed.

Kulusevski, who captained his country in the last international break, has taken his game to another level this season for Spurs. He is fast emerging as a leader for Ange Postecoglou.

After the collapse at Brighton, Spurs could have been staring down the barrel of another difficult afternoon, especially after Mohammed Kudus' opener at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, Kulusevski had other ideas. He stepped up and grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck before producing another fine finish off both posts to bring Spurs level. For all of Sarr's good second-half work, Kulusevski's equaliser was the moment that changed the game.

It lifted the Spurs fans and gave Postecoglou's side the platform to blitz the Hammers in the second half as Kulusevski, in his now customary central position, produced another talismanic performance for Spurs.

Oliver Yew

West Ham would have been forgiven for thinking better things were around the corner after their 4-1 win over Ipswich before the international break.

More progress was hinted at for 45 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium too Kudus' goal gave them an early lead.

However, things quickly unravelled for the Hammers after Kulsevski's equaliser. Spurs scored three goals in eight minutes as they raced to a big win over their London rivals.

"For sure we are concerned," West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui said after his side's fourth defeat of the season in the league. "It's our job as coaches to be concerned.

"The whole team needs to improve. We have to hold on to the good things that we did, but it's not enough. We have to do better."

Lopetegui will have to try and turn around his side's fortunes without Kudus, who was arguably West Ham's best player on a difficult afternoon. He was sent off for violent conduct late on in a moment of madness where he pushed not one but two Spurs players in the face.

It was an incident that summed up West Ham's second half collapse and the frustration brewing in east London right now.

Oliver Yew

If only first halves counted in football, then Brentford would be fifth in the Premier League this season, scoring seven goals and conceding just twice before the break.

They hit Manchester United with a right hook before the first bell at Old Trafford and looked assured with their performance holding that lead.

But for all their impressive early work, second-half displays must be worrying Thomas Frank. They have the fourth-worst record in the Premier League after half time this season, scoring four and conceding eight.

This inability to sustain their levels is holding them back. United were completely dominant once they got level, restricting Brentford to no shots for almost 40 minutes of the second half. Brentford's expected goals return after the break was just 0.16.

Yes, they are excellent starters. But their finishing kick is lacking and that will continue to restrict them from climbing the Premier League.

Lewis Jones

You lose your first four and they go four games unbeaten. It has often been said of Sean Dyche's time on Merseyside that Everton have been a streaky team. It was just before Christmas last year at Burnley that his team made it four wins on the bounce. They didn't win again for 14 Premier League matches, ending the run against the same opponents last April.

But that in turn sparked a run of five wins in seven matches as Everton cantered towards safety. Dyche's men are in another purple patch. In the midst of a favourable run of fixtures, these are precisely the games you have to win, away against promoted sides.

The win at Turf Moor last December was the last time Everton won on the road, so the significance of this victory should not be overlooked. Here, they always looked in control, scored goals when in the ascendancy and in Michael Keane have an unlikely goal threat.

He took his finish - his second of the season - like a centre forward, showing Dominic Calvert-Lewin how it's done after the striker endured a frustrating afternoon. With Fulham, Southampton, West Ham and Brentford in the next four games, there is no reason why Everton's upturn in form can't continue long into November.

Ben Grounds

Ipswich Town are in danger of falling into the same trap as Luton Town. Plenty to like, a fearlessness and an infectiousness, but no points. At some stage, the results have to follow.

Against Everton, however, they produced their worst performance of the season and got precisely what they deserved. Kieran McKenna's side started well but they were ultimately undone by yet more individual mistakes.

At West Ham before the international break, McKenna said three of the four goals conceded were avoidable, and certainly Iliman Ndiaye's opener here fell into that same category. Mistakes get punished at this level.

Part of the problem has been selecting a settled team, with goalkeeper Arijanet Muric featuring behind yet another brand new defensive partnership.

When Harry Clarke came off the bench in the second period, he became the 26th different player to have been fielded so far this season in eight matches. The Tractor Boys are still toiling in search of a first win and it is starting to look an arduous campaign ahead.

Ben Grounds

At long, long last Raul Jimenez has rediscovered his form of old.

The Fulham striker has scored 10 goals in his last 12 Premier League starts - as many as in his previous 58 beforehand.

His sharp finish to stun Aston Villa early on was reminiscent of the Jimenez who shone at Wolves before the sickening skull fracture that rocked his confidence.

Fulham have pace and guile in the final third but also a talisman striker who is every bit capable of scoring 20 goals this season.

It is a testament to the Mexican that he not only had the desire and bravery to continue playing after his injury but that he is now performing at his top level again.

David Richardson

Aston Villa are becoming an efficient winning machine after registering their best start to a Premier League season for 26 years.

How would Unai Emery's side cope with mixing Champions League football with a Premier League season? They are passing with flying colours so far.

And they have been doing it the hard away. Villa have rescued 10 points from losing positions this season, the joint most alongside Manchester City. They trailed Fulham after just five minutes.

There is a grittiness to Villa among their attractive and brave style. The mixture has meant they have kept just one clean sheet in their last 13 league games. But that won't bother their supporters, who are enjoying the ride of their lives.

David Richardson

It felt premature to call Leicester's visit to Southampton a six-pointer before the game. It doesn't anymore.

There was relief in abundance when Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo put Saints 2-0 up at St Mary's - but in line with how their campaign has panned out since returning to the Premier League, it was quite the opposite when Jordan Ayew squeezed the 99th-minute winning goal past Aaron Ramsdale to complete the wildest of comebacks.

There was so much more attacking intent from the off that you really thought it was going to be their day. Instead, it's now 21 games without a top flight win for Saints, who have sunk to the bottom of the Premier League as a result.

There have already been a couple of occasions when Martin's sacking seemed inevitable - most notably following the defeat at Bournemouth in late September, when he told of his "hurt" and how he did not recognise his team. There was a similar feeling after this result, with the fans' boos more intense than ever.

But, speaking in his post-match press conference, Martin appeared understandably fed up, but totally confident he would survive another day.

"I had a brilliant chat with Dragan (Solak, Southampton investor) and the guys yesterday. We had a board meeting," he said. "It was planned, so you can relax. I wouldn't give you any details if we were sitting top of the Premier League."

That may be the case, but, realistically, how much more time can they afford to give him?

Dan Long