Behind The Whistle: Former Premier League referee Chris Foy explains the latest EFL decisions

Incident: Possible obstruction in build-up to goal

Decision: Goal allowed

Foy says: This incident highlights challenges that referees can face in such a fast-paced game. Although referees work hard on their positioning to ensure they avoid being in the way of the players, situations such as this one can sometimes occur due to a quickly developing phase of play.

Hull No 8's path is initially obstructed by the positioning of the referee, and although he then gains possession of the ball, he quickly loses it, allowing the Sunderland No 18 to have a clear run at goal.

Because the referee didn't actually make contact with the ball, which would have required a drop-ball to the team last in possession, there is no such requirement in the Laws of the Game when a referee is in the way of a player, as we saw in this case.

It is important for the referee to use football knowledge and insights to best 'read the game' and anticipate the most likely passing lanes to avoid being momentarily caught up in play. Being aware of the players around and utilising the other members of the team to assist is important to help maintain a level of awareness that can minimise potential issues.

Incident: Possible penalty, foul (Preston North End)

Decision: No penalty, simulation (Preston North End)

Foy says: This is an excellent example of positive refereeing and an excellent detection, as Preston North End No 9 is rightfully cautioned for simulation.

The referee works hard and moves at speed to ensure he gets into the optimal position to view the situation. The Preston attack develops at pace and the referee's anticipation and hard work means he is able to clearly identify that there is no contact on No 9 and correctly issue a yellow card for simulation.

Incident: Possible penalty, foul (Stockport County)

Decision: Penalty awarded, foul (Stockport County)

Foy says: The decision to award Stockport County a penalty here is the correct one. There are two fouls in quick succession - first, a push by Charlton Athletic No 3, followed by a foul challenge by the goalkeeper who does not get a touch on the ball and makes heavy contact on the attacker.

The actions of the goalkeeper were reckless, so the referee should have also cautioned him.

Incident: Possible penalty, handball (Shrewsbury Town)

Decision: No penalty (Shrewsbury Town)

Foy says: One of the key considerations for identifying a handball incident is whether or not the players' arms are in a justifiable position given his actions.

In this case, Exeter City are fortunate not to concede a penalty, as the shot towards goal makes contact with the right arm of No 6.

As the shot towards goal is made, No 6 makes an action to block the ball, however his right arm is extended away from his body, making his body bigger in an unjustifiable way, which blocks the shot towards goal. He is extremely fortunate not to be unpunished as the correct decision here would have been to award a penalty to Shrewsbury Town.

Incident: Goal scored, possible offside (Port Vale)

Decision: Goal given, no offside (Port Vale)

Foy says: The assistant referee appears to make a very good judgment here, keeping the flag down and allowing the Port Vale goal to stand.

Because both of the Fleetwood Town centre backs in the middle are moving in different directions, one towards the player going for the header and the other one stepping up, it makes it very difficult to identify whether or not Port Vale's No 18 is onside or not.

Although it is tight, we can see from the footage that the run appears to be timed to perfection. The assistant referee does well to identify this in real-time, correctly keeping his flag down.

Incident: Possible penalty, handball (Doncaster Rovers)

Decision: Penalty awarded, handball (Doncaster Rovers)

Foy says: With the game in injury time and the scores level, the referee does exceptionally well here to judge what has happened and reach the correct outcome.

As the ball is played into a crowded penalty area, Swindon Town's No 20 handles the ball at the back post, with his arm clearly raised and in an unjustifiable position.

The referee does well to identify that an arm was used and not a head. He correctly points to the spot and shows Swindon Town No 20 a yellow card.