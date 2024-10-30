Carabao Cup hits and misses: Wins for Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Man Utd, Newcastle and Tottenham reviewed

"We are in a difficult position with the amount of players. Tomorrow we have two keepers and Erling Haaland for the training session."

Pep Guardiola was clear in his post-match press conference about the scale of Man City's injury crisis with just 13 players available, and it showed in their Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday.

With just under 20 minutes remaining and searching for an equaliser, all eyes were on the Man City bench. There was only one man you'd turn to for a goal but was Guardiola going to turn to goal machine Haaland?

The answer was no and as Jahmai Simpson-Pusey came on as City's final substitute, you knew Haaland was a risk Guardiola was not willing to take.

"No disrespect to Spurs' win, but you could see who wanted it more," Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp said. "When Guardiola isn't bringing on Haaland with 15 minutes to go, that tells you where Man City were. They already had a couple of injuries and didn't want any more."

Three away games on the trot against Bournemouth, Sporting and Brighton wouldn't normally be of too much concern for City, but how Guardiola navigates his threadbare squad through this period will be a huge test for the manager regarded as the best in the world.

Oliver Yew

This win was exactly what Spurs and Ange Postecoglou needed after Sunday's disappointing defeat at Palace.

Ending the club's 16-year trophy drought is arguably Postecoglou's biggest aim this season.

The Australian declared he always wins silverware in his second season - and so far he is looking good on that promise with a victory that puts his side in the last eight of the Carabao Cup, while they have a 100 per cent record in the Europa League.

Beating the Premier League champions, albeit injury-hit and depleted, will give his side a huge boost in their quest to win silverware.

The nerves of the home support at the end of the game followed by the relief at the final whistle shows just how much the Spurs fans want to see their trophy drought ended, and the early signs in the season are promising.

Declan Olley

Just a few days ago, with Newcastle trailing Chelsea in the Premier League, the travelling Toon Army voiced their disapproval as Sandro Tonali was replaced midway through the second half. Eddie Howe defended his decision, but it was not the first time this season he has his judgment questioned.

Howe has built plenty of credit over the past three years but a run of five games without a victory placed extra significance on the rematch with Chelsea. Newcastle ultimately took advantage of poor defending to gain revenge, but Tonali played a big role in setting the wheels in motion.

With the game goalless, Renato Veiga's strike was brilliantly blocked by the Italian - who then pounced on a poor touch from Veiga to stab a pass through for Alexander Isak to tuck home the opener.

Howe could later afford to make a point by replacing his popular midfielder in stoppage time to a standing ovation.

Now just two steps away from another Wembley date, Newcastle sit 12th in the Premier League but provided Tonali is a permanent feature in midfield, it shouldn't be too long before they start climbing the table.

Ben Grounds

Casemiro got the ball rolling of Ruud van Nistelrooy's interim reign in charge of Manchester United when his opening goal crashed off the crossbar. He added a second and almost scored a hat-trick before the break. However, his performance was more than just goals, it was a box-to-box masterclass.

The Brazilian has come under fire for his performances this term, at times appearing off the races so much so his place in the starting eleven has been doubted. However, against Leicester, he proved there was some remnants of the player United splashed £70m on in 2022.

Casemiro finished the game with a 78 per cent pass accuracy, eight long passes attempted, four tackles and clearances on top of his brace in what was a well-rounded display.

When asked about Casemiro after the game, in reference to his opening goal that prompted a hilarious reaction from Ruud van Nistelrooy, United's interim boss said he was just "enjoying the moment."

"What a goal," he added. "Top corner, what a goal. Amazing person and player. It's fantastic to have him around."

If this is a glimpse of what Casemiro has to offer post-Erik ten Hag, then he could return to being a real asset for United going forward.

William Bitibiri

Leicester enjoyed spells where they had the majority of possession and, of course, scored two goals through Bilal El Khannouss and Conor Coady before half-time. But they were undone by defensive frailties, conceding five times and it could have been more.

The fact Steve Cooper made nine changes to the starting line-up from their league defeat to Nottingham Forest perhaps shows where the competition ranks in his priorities - with a key Premier League game against Ipswich coming up on Saturday.

But is there a sense that this was one that got away?

That might sound far-fetched, with Leicester losing by three clear goals.

But Leicester were in charge in the early stages of the second half. If they had converted one of those opportunities and made it 4-3, it could have been a very different outcome.

Cooper was also frustrated with a possible offside not being given for Manchester Utd's second goal - no VAR in operation for this game, though. Cooper's protestations saw him being booked - and he'll be banned from the dugout at Portman Road.

That might end up proving just as painful as tonight's result.

Steve Rogers

It has been pretty smooth sailing for Chelsea's second XI so far, as they have cruised to multiple comfortable wins in the cup competitions they have been fielded in.

But this, a far tougher challenge than they faced in the previous round against Barrow or in any of their UEFA Conference League ties, saw them come unstuck.

They looked loose at the back, where Newcastle's high press in the first half caused all sorts of problems, and fairly lacklustre up front, with Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix failing to fire.

Equally, Enzo Maresca seemed relatively unbothered. Cole Palmer was brought and put on the bench, but didn't see a minute of action. Only one sub was made at all. He clearly feels there are bigger fish to fry.

Simeon Gholam

Cody Gakpo strengthened his case to be Arne Slot's main left winger with a two-goal performance until Luis Diaz responded with a strike of his own.

The battle to be a part of Liverpool's front three continues to heat up and neither gladiator is giving the other an inch.

Image: A comparison of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz's stats in all competitions so far this season

Gakpo started on the left against Brighton and capitalised by scoring a fine double, but after he was substituted, Diaz moved across and netted what proved to be the match-winning goal.

"That's normal if you play at a club like Liverpool, you've got two quality players for many positions," said Slot. "For me, Gakpo is a regular starter. He's not starting every game, but he started on a regular basis. And he's in a tough competition with Luis Diaz."

Arne Slot is getting the best out of both. How can they be separated?

David Richardson

Once the dust has settled on the impressive away performance to secure a spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, some frustration will inevitably follow for Crystal Palace.

Shortly after netting the opener, star man Eberechi Eze was heading down the tunnel and it did not take long before Adam Wharton followed him.

"Started the game well and having to make the first sub [Eze]," Glasner said after the game. "The problem was the hamstring, and we don't know how serious it is. We concede and then have Adam's [Wharton] groin issue.

"Yesterday he said he was fine, but his pain got worse. It's too early but I am positive as it's nothing new. He has had groin problems for many months.

"We thought he needed a break but yesterday he gave the thumbs up."

Despite the optimistic update on Wharton, it is fair to suggest both will be a doubt for Saturday's return to the West Midlands to face Wolves.

Palace needed to build on their momentum following the win against Tottenham and succeeded in doing so with an impressive performance away from home - but have suffered two major blows in the process.

Patrick Rowe

Crashing out of the Carabao Cup, especially with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea not progressing, is a huge blow. Especially for a team desperate to secure silverware like Villa.

However, there are some positives to take from the defeat.

The returns of Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara will be welcomed by Unai Emery - but not even he could predict how seamlessly both players would return to first-team action.

The signature last-ditch defending from Mings was on full display while Kamara swept up possession, progressed his side forward and read the game well.

Reflecting on including the likes of Mings and Kamara in the line-up, along with the other eight changes he made to the side that drew with Bournemouth, Emery had no regrets and stated he would do it all over again without hesitation.

"We are with our way and building the team," he said. "Today we competed, and we lost but we competed with the idea of players getting performances.

"Of course we are frustrated, but if I repeated it again, I would play with the same players. We are trying to get some players fit and to get confidence."

Despite losing on Wednesday, the games will continue to come thick and fast for Villa. Having players such as these two, who were both regulars before suffering long-term injuries, will be key for this team moving forward.

Patrick Rowe

"Nwaneri looks a brilliant player," posted Sky Sports' Paul Merson on X, in the wake of another stellar display from Ethan Nwaneri, who continues to perform with a maturity far beyond his teenage years.

Arsenal have long known they have a potential gem on their hands - it is two years since Nwaneri became the Premier League's youngest player at the age of 15 and 181 days - and now his impact on games is becoming difficult to ignore.

It is not easy to stand out when surrounded by the calibre and class of Arsenal's attacking options, but Nwaneri copes just fine.

His composure on the ball - boasting a 98 per cent successful pass rate - is quite remarkable for a 17-year-old, willing to receive in tight spaces, manipulate the ball with either foot, and always play forwards.

Then there is his talent in front of goal: very few players have the ability to shift weight to such good effect - Man City's Phil Foden is excellent at it. And the strike that follows against Preston is one only a player brimming with confidence attempts.

"He did it yesterday in training too, so we're getting used to that," said Mikel Arteta post-match. "We have some player there."

Laura Hunter