Sarina Wiegman: England boss raises player safety concerns after issue of substandard pitches

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has had her say on several recent examples of poor-quality playing surfaces ahead of England's double-header against Belgium next month, which has once again raised the issue of standards in the women's game.

Arsenal's 2-0 Champions League defeat at Real Madrid last week took place on a rain-sodden surface which was labelled a "disgrace" by former Arsenal striker Ian Wright.

The game was held at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, the 6,000-seater home of Real's reserves, despite the Bernabeu being available during the men's international break.

It was also criticised by Gunners head coach Renee Slegers ahead of the return leg on Wednesday. Referring to the difference between Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and the Di Stefano, she said: "Of course it's going to be easier on a golf course than on rocks.

"But we have to deal with any circumstance and if the competition rules say that this pitch is clear to play, then we have to play on it. We like good pitches, of course. I think any team does."

There was also criticism of the playing surface at Derby's Pride Park, the venue of last week's Women's League Cup showpiece between Chelsea and Manchester City, which Blues midfielder Erin Cuthbert called "unfit for a final".

Speaking about the issue Wiegman said: "It's really disappointing. You would hope they would be playing [Champions League matches] in the Bernabeu.

"You want better pitches. It's a little bit dangerous, too. We have to keep working on these things, players deserve to show their performances at the highest level and take away the risks of injury."

Image: Real Madrid's poor pitch condition has come in for heavy criticism

England began their Group A3 fixtures in February with a 1-1 draw in Portugal before beating Spain 1-0 at Wembley.

The Lionesses take on Belgium at Ashton Gate on April 4, then again in Leuven four days later.

Wiegman says the result over world champions Spain will bring more confidence into the team before the games against Belgium.

She added: "I think a lot of confidence, we showed we are still a top team. We had a bit of disappointment against Portugal but I think tactically they did a couple of things really well and we had to adapt to that.

"That was a different game. In between these games we had some team meetings and conversations and you could see and feel on the pitch we fought for this win [against Spain].

"We knew it was a very competitive game because Spain are the world champions so that brings confidence to the team.

"Belgium will give us different challenges and we have to adapt again. It's going to be two tough games but we're looking forward to meeting up with the team again."

April's camp is the penultimate chance for Wiegman to assess her players before choosing her squad for this summer's Euros in Switzerland, where England will look to defend their title.