Rangers punished with suspended stand closure for Ibrox banner as Celtic's Brendan Rodgers also hit with UEFA sanction

UEFA has hit Rangers with a suspended partial stadium closure after a small section of fans displayed a "racist and/or discriminatory banner" during their Europa League match against Fenerbahce at Ibrox.

The club were also fined around £25,000 for the incident, with the Copland Stand to be closed should there be a repeat offence in UEFA matches during a two-year probationary period.

Rangers - who say they are in the process of "issuing lifetime bans to the individuals responsible" for the banner - were fined over £23,000 for other offences, including the throwing of objects, blocking of passageways and improper conduct of the team during the game on March 13.

Image: Rangers progressed past Fenerbahce to reach the Europa League quarter-finals

Following the match, the Ibrox club issued a strongly-worded statement condemning the supporters who produced the banner, saying it was "shameful" and "embarrassing" and added "if you do not believe in 2025 that absolutely everyone is welcome to follow Rangers whether at Ibrox or away, then Rangers is not the club for you, and you should disassociate yourself with the club immediately".

On Tuesday, Rangers said "this punishment must serve as a severe and significant reminder to the small minority of supporters who bring the name of Rangers into disrepute".

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Earlier this month Rangers were punished by the SPFL over the use of pyrotechnics by fans at their League Cup semi-final and final, with their allocation to be cut by 500 for their next game in that competition at Hampden Park.

In Tuesday's statement, Rangers added that following the use of pyros in their latest Old Firm win, those groups responsible will be directly impacted by the 500 ticket reduction.

Rodgers handed suspended UEFA ban

Image: Brendan Rodgers was handed a suspended one-match ban by UEFA

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been issued with a suspended one-match UEFA ban after his side's Champions League knockout play-off tie away to Bayern Munich kicked off late.

The Hoops manager will trigger the ban if a similar breach occurs over a one-year probation period, with Celtic fined over £8,000 for the incident.

Celtic were also fined around £7,500 for the blocking of passageways during the first leg at Celtic Park last month.