Scottish Premiership returns: When can Celtic win title? Who will finish in top-six & beat the drop?

The Scottish Premiership returns after the international break and, with the end of the season fast approaching, there is plenty still to be decided.

It is a case of when and not if Celtic win the title but, with three games until the split, there are a few teams still chasing a place in the top six.

And with just nine points between eighth and 12th, the relegation battle looks set to go to the wire.

When can Celtic win the title?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic will be looking for a reaction after their Old Firm defeat last time out

Their surprise defeat to Rangers before the break has delayed Celtic's title party, but there is still a chance they could clinch the title before the split.

Brendan Rodgers' side need 12 points to wrap up their 13th title in 14 years.

Image: Celtic have already won the League Cup this season

So if they win their next three, starting at home to Hearts on Saturday, and Rangers drop any points then the championship will be wrapped up before Easter.

If Barry Ferguson's side continue their winning run, then Celtic can secure the title in their first match after the split.

It will be Celtic's fourth consecutive league title and 55th overall in the club's history.

Race for top six

Image: Can Rangers build on their win at Celtic?

Celtic and Rangers are already assured of their places in the top half of the table, with Hibernian, Aberdeen, Dundee United and Hearts occupying the remaining spots.

But Motherwell, St Mirren and Ross County are still in contention with the battle set to go to the wire.

Even Kilmarnock in 10th have an outside chance of creeping into the top six, although they would need a lot to go in their favour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Unique behind-the-scenes access at Easter Road for the Edinburgh derby between Hibernian and Hearts

It would take a monumental collapse for Hibs to drop out - they are third, six points above Motherwell in seventh.

With home matches against the league's bottom two sides - St Johnstone and Dundee - either side of a trip to Ibrox to face Rangers the odds are in David Gray's favour.

Aberdeen have refound some form after a dismal winless run and are also all but certain to keep their place. They sit fourth ahead of facing Motherwell and Ross County before taking on Rangers.

Dundee United and Hearts sit fifth and sixth, but have some work to do to guarantee their places.

Hearts face a tough trip to Celtic on Saturday before games against United and Motherwell.

United play Ross County and St Johnstone either side of their trip to Tynecastle, while the Steelmen can still stake a claim given they have to play Hearts as well as Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

Image: Will Hearts remain in the top six?

St Mirren and Ross County are three points behind Motherwell with a chance of still creeping into the top half of the table.

Kilmarnock have a slim hope, but they need to make up seven points on Hearts when they take on St Mirren and Motherwell preceding a visit to Celtic Park.

Relegation battle

While Killie could still climb into the top six, their precarious position sees them also in danger of the drop.

Derek McInnes' side are six points from the bottom of the table and just one above the relegation play-off place.

After a strong return to the Premiership and a top six finish, Dundee are in real danger of dropping back to the Championship.

They are in 11th, with their impressive win against city rivals United last time out keeping them five points from the automatic drop.

The Dark Blues face Rangers on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, a side they are unbeaten against at Dens Park since November 2023.

Earlier in the season, St Johnstone's fate looked certain, but Simo Valakari's side have managed to narrow the gap at the foot of the table.

They are unbeaten in their last three but with a trip to Hibernian before a home game against title-chasing Celtic, live on Sky Sports, it will be tough for them to continue that run before the split.

The Perth side have been a constant in the top-flight since 2009, narrowly escaping the relegation play-off last season.