Vaclav Cerny: Rangers head coach Barry Ferguson hopes club can keep 'difference maker' for next season

Barry Ferguson is urging Rangers to do all they can to make "difference maker" Vaclav Cerny's loan deal permanent.

The winger joined from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg on a season-long deal last summer with the club having no exclusive purchase option.

Cerny has scored 17 goals for Rangers this season, six coming during their impressive Europa League campaign.

Ferguson, who is in charge until the summer, had told Sky Sports News Cerny is a vital player for them.

"I can only go since I've been here, he has been nothing but a different class. He's been a joy to work with," the head coach said.

"I've asked him to do certain things that maybe he's not been used to in the past and he's taken the instructions on board.

"He's been a big, big player for me. I don't know the contract situation, but he's certainly a player that can light up a game, certainly in the final third.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers' Vaclav Cerny finishes off one on one to tighten the margin against Kilmarnock to 2-1.

"He's a difference maker and hopefully the club can maybe sort something out because he has become a big player this season. Certainly, since I've become manager, he's been important.

"We'll see what the future holds. I know there's going to be a lot of interest in him because he's a quality operator. I know for a fact that he really enjoys being here in Glasgow.

"He really enjoys playing for Rangers. Hopefully, that will continue."

Earlier this week UEFA hit Rangers with a suspended partial stadium closure after a small section of fans displayed a "racist and/or discriminatory banner" during their Europa League match against Fenerbahce at Ibrox.

The club were also fined around £25,000 for the incident, with the Copland Stand to be closed should there be a repeat offence in UEFA matches during a two-year probationary period.

Rangers - who say they are in the process of "issuing lifetime bans to the individuals responsible" for the banner - issued a strongly-worded statement condemning the supporters who produced the banner, saying it was "shameful" and "embarrassing".

Image: UEFA has described the banner displayed by Rangers supporters as "racist and/or discriminatory"

Ferguson is hopeful there will be no repeat.

"The important thing for me is that we have the fans inside the stadium," he added.

"Certainly since I've been through the door, the last four weeks have been amazing. They've been brilliant. They've been a real support for the players.

"Hopefully, going forward, there'll be no bans or partial stadium closures and the fans will be allowed to come into the stadium and support their team.

"I know how important it is for the fans to be there, whether that's at Ibrox or whether that's on Saturday at Dens Park."