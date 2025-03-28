Rangers: What has changed under Barry Ferguson and his coaches Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor

It has been a month since Barry Ferguson and his former Rangers team-mates took charge at Ibrox, but what has changed?

Rangers return to action on Saturday at Dundee, live on Sky Sports, looking to build on their surprise 3-2 win against Celtic before the international break.

They still trail their Old Firm rivals by 13 points, meaning the title race is all-but over, but they do have a Europa League quarter-final tie against Athletic Bilbao next month.

Ferguson has been joined by Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor on his coaching team until the end of the season as they look to save what is left of Rangers' season.

McCann, who was a Sky Sports pundit before returning to coaching with the Ibrox side, believes the group possesses the perfect balance.

"I worked with Billy at Inverness and he was exceptional with me, helping me up there and then he did a brilliant job himself," he said.

"He's got strong opinions of the game, brilliant knowledge of the game.

"Greigsy [McGregor] is coming in and giving that expertise that he showed as a 'keeper, but [he has] that winning mentality that I think is really important to instil in the 'keepers when he's training them and how they approach it.

Image: Allan McGregor is back at Rangers as goalkeeping coach

"Hopefully, I can bring a lot of those qualities as well, but we're all strongly-opinionated professionals and I think that's what Fergie was looking for.

"He was looking if we needed to go up against a different opposition, we'd exchange views and we'd exchange opinions and be able to back them up.

"But we come together as a coaching team, make the decision on how we're going to go and we set the boys out like that, but with the knowledge that we're not all the same type of people and we don't all share the same opinion at times.

"That's where adaptability can come in and hopefully that's reflective in how the games have gone for us.

"My job as part of the coaching team here is to prepare the guys and give them all the information that I feel is relevant.

"Like every team, every player, when you cross the line, they'll make the split-second decisions, but we must be ready to maybe adapt some of those tactics that we first set out if they're not working or stick with them."

Image: Rangers beat Premiership leaders Celtic last time out

Since Philippe Clement was sacked in February, Rangers have won three of their four Premiership games and beat Fenerbahce to progress in the Europa League.

McCann insists they are making changes for the benefit of the squad.

"I've heard lots of people say that they can see changes within, maybe they see a different style of play in terms of how I've tried to implement how we go forward quickly. We try to penetrate quickly," he added.

"I think there's a change in adapting our tactics, which Philippe and his coaching team had a certain way of playing and it was very structured in terms of the formation never really changed that much, the personnel would change within it, but I think Fergie has shown that he's adaptable to a different opposition.

"We've gone a three, we've played a four, we've changed within games and I think the team have been really receptive to that."

Dundee last beat Rangers in 2017 when McCann was in charge at Dens Park.

"I absolutely hope that'll be the same stat by the end of the game on Saturday night," the former Dark Blues winger said.

"Being back in at Rangers and going back as a coaching team to Dens, it'll be kind of funny.

"I don't think it's something that I would have expected, but I loved my time at Dundee.

"Started as a boy, finished as a man, ended up going back there and managing the club for a short time.

"I really enjoyed that. Obviously, when that ends, you get a wee bit bitter and a wee bit angry. Then you self-reflect and realise it was a brilliant opportunity just to cut your teeth in management."