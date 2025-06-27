Premier League Summer Series 2025 fixtures, results, schedule, how to watch live on Sky Sports, UK kick-off times

The Premier League Summer Series returns with Manchester United, Everton, West Ham United and Bournemouth set to face each other in the United States, with every game live on Sky Sports.

What is the Premier League Summer Series?

The Premier League Summer Series is a pre-season tournament hosted in the United States, with every game shown live on Sky Sports.

How to Watch the Premier League Summer Series on Sky Sports

Who is playing in the Premier League Summer Series?

Manchester United, Everton, West Ham and Bournemouth will each play a game against one another.

Premier League Summer Series fixtures and schedule

Saturday July 26 - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Everton vs Bournemouth - 9pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

Sunday July 27 - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Manchester United vs West Ham - 12am kick-off, live on Sky Sports

Wednesday July 30 - Soldier Field, Chicago

West Ham vs Everton - 11.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

Thursday July 31 - Soldier Field, Chicago

Manchester United vs Bournemouth - 2.30am kick-off, live on Sky Sports

Sunday August 3 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Bournemouth vs West Ham - 7pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

Manchester United vs Everton - 10pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

What is the format of the Premier League Summer Series?

Each team will play three matches and will not face the same opposition more than once.

The winner of a match shall be awarded three points. If a match is drawn, both clubs shall be awarded one point.

The club with the highest number of points at the end of the tournament shall be deemed the Premier League Summer Series winner.

If two or more clubs have the same number of points, their position in the table shall be determined on goal difference.

If the goal difference is the same as well, the higher-placed club will be the one having scored the most goals in the tournament.

If the clubs cannot be separated by points, goal difference or goals scored, the higher-placed club will be the one who has won more points in matches between those clubs.

Where are the matches being played?

The Premier League Summer Series takes place in the United States in New Jersey, Chicago and Atlanta. The four teams will all play one fixture in each city.

The first round of matches takes place at the 82,500-capacity MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home of NFL sides New York Jets and New York Giants.

The clubs will then travel to Chicago and play at Soldier Field, where MLS club Chicago Fire and NFL team Chicago Bears play.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host the final two matches under its retractable roof.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.