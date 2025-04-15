Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid 'expect' to pull off historic Champions League comeback against Arsenal

Jude Bellingham has backed Real Madrid to get out of a "hole" in Wednesday's quarter-final second leg against Arsenal on a night "made" for another famous comeback by the Spanish giants.

Champions League holders Real Madrid trail 3-0 from the first leg after Declan Rice's stunning free-kicks and Mikel Merino's goal gave Arsenal a commanding lead at the Emirates Stadium.

The result has left Carlo Ancelotti's side with a mountain to climb but their extraordinary history of European comebacks ensures the mood remains optimistic among players and supporters.

Bellingham helped Real Madrid win the competition for the 15th time last season but, speaking at a press conference in Madrid on Tuesday, he admitted the level of belief has surprised him.

"I did say that to someone the other day that it's been a weird environment in the last few days," he said.

"It's one of the worst results we could possibly imagine away from home and, for some reason, everyone thinks it's nailed on that we'll come back.

"It's a nice feeling, I have to say. It means there's a lot of trust in our talent. It means you're at a club that is unlike any other, the best in the world. That's what it represents and signifies to me.

"There's a pressure in that for sure. We will want to deliver on what everyone thinks, that we can come back. That's the goal for us. There's a pressure but that's what it's all about, isn't it?"

Real Madrid have only come back from a three-goal first-leg deficit once in their history, when they beat Derby County 6-5 on aggregate in 1975/76 following a 4-1 loss in the first game.

But asked for the word he has heard most in the build-up to the game, Bellingham said, "Remontada", the Spanish word for comeback.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says an early goal would boost his side's hopes of an unlikely Champions League comeback against Arsenal

"I've heard it a million times since last week," he added. "I've seen a million videos online made by fans and you guys. It's really motivating stuff.

"It's a night that is made for Real Madrid, a night that would go down in history, but also it would be something people are familiar with in this part of the world.

"Hopefully we can add another special night.

"As far as being mentally strong enough, we believe so. You can't come into games like this thinking there isn't going to be anything else other than a comeback. We're ready, excited and looking forward to it."

Real Madrid continued their history of stunning comebacks in last year's semi-final against Bayern Munich, advancing to the final thanks to two late goals from substitute Joselu.

They have also shown their powers of recovery this season, fighting back from two goals down to beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in the league phase, then clinching a dramatic, late 3-2 win away to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

"There's an expectation from Real Madrid that when we get into these holes, that we can come back even if it's a really tough and difficult one," said Bellingham.

"In England, it's not as common - though it has happened. I think Liverpool did it a few years ago in the year they won it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth discusses whether Real Madrid can produce another improbable comeback in the Champions League ahead of their quarter-final tie with Arsenal

"It's just because the club have done it so many times, that is what is impressive about the size of this club, the expectations are really huge."

He added: "What makes us confident is the quality we have, the history of the club, the fans that will turn up and give everything on the night, the aura of the Bernabeu in these Champions League nights - that's always something.

"Even though we felt that we played as bad as we possibly could in [the first leg], we still had chances and had moments where we could have capitalised a bit more.

"Normally, when you have your worst games, you feel like you're miles off it and there's no way you can get in the game. But still we had a few chances.

"If we were attentive to the things they did really well, we can be in it. We're not stupid but confident in the ability we have."

Ancelotti: We must play with our heads, hearts... and 'cojones'

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti was similarly optimistic, talking up the power of the fans to help them pull off another historic comeback at the Bernabeu - as long as the team perform at their highest level.

"The fans are very important because they have helped us a lot, especially in the last few years. I hope tomorrow will be the same.

We need a game at our maximum level to try to turn around a tie that, right now, looks very difficult and very complicated.

"Tomorrow we will try to change the mindset a bit and play a serious game with our heads, our hearts, and 'cojones'

"We are motivated and mentally we are good. It is important to have cool heads because we have to control the game."

Asked about the importance of scoring early, Ancelotti added: "Of course, to score early is an important part of the game.

"But the most important part is to have a good control of the game. To try to do your best at the beginning. Then when you have that control in the game, you can score in every minute."