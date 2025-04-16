Mary Fowler: Man City confirm ACL injury to forward as problems begin to mount for interim boss Nick Cushing
Man City confirm forward Mary Fowler has ruptured her ACL; 22-year-old has scored seven goals and added eight assists across all competitions in the 2024/25 season; Fowler now joins the likes of Khadija Shaw and Vivianne Miedema on the sidelines for Man City
Wednesday 16 April 2025 10:35, UK
Manchester City have confirmed forward Mary Fowler has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
The 22-year-old suffered the injury during the 2-0 defeat to rivals Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup semi-final last weekend.
Fowler now joins Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, Vivianne Miedema, Alex Greenwood, Jill Roord and Lauren Hemp on the sidelines for City, as injuries continue to mount for interim boss Nick Cushing.
The Australian international had scored seven goals and provided eight assists across 25 appearances in all competitions for City, who sit fourth in the Women's Super League, seven points adrift of Man Utd in third.
Fowler will now begin the lengthy recovery process and a club statement confirmed she would remain at the club to work their medical staff.
Man City's remaining fixtures this season
- April 20 - Everton (WSL)
- April 27 - Leicester (WSL)
- May 4 - Man Utd (WSL)
- May 10 - Crystal Palace (WSL)