Mary Fowler: Man City confirm ACL injury to forward as problems begin to mount for interim boss Nick Cushing

Manchester City have confirmed forward Mary Fowler has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The 22-year-old suffered the injury during the 2-0 defeat to rivals Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup semi-final last weekend.

Fowler now joins Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, Vivianne Miedema, Alex Greenwood, Jill Roord and Lauren Hemp on the sidelines for City, as injuries continue to mount for interim boss Nick Cushing.

The Australian international had scored seven goals and provided eight assists across 25 appearances in all competitions for City, who sit fourth in the Women's Super League, seven points adrift of Man Utd in third.

Fowler will now begin the lengthy recovery process and a club statement confirmed she would remain at the club to work their medical staff.