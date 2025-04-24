Dean Huijsen transfer news: Race wide open for Bournemouth defender with FIVE Premier League clubs, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich keen

Bournemouth are braced for interest in Dean Huijsen this summer, with five Premier League clubs, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich keen on the defender.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham are the English clubs thought to be looking at Huijsen.

The 20-year-old is understood to have a release clause of around £50m in his contract.

It is understood that the race to sign the Spain international is wide open, and it is too early to say where he will be playing next season because of the level of interest.

Chelsea are not favourites to sign him at the moment, but are considering whether to offer to pay the release clause.

Real Madrid would be a priority for the player if they made an official move for him, with playing in the Champions League also a major consideration if he leaves.

Bayern Munich are also one of the clubs interested in Huijsen, according to Sky in Germany.

Chelsea have good relations with the player's representatives, but they are two points away from a Champions League place with five games to play.

The Blues are tracking some of Europe's best centre-backs and attackers in an effort to try and complete some deals before they play at this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

In what looks set to be another busy summer at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are targeting the arrivals of a forward, a winger and a central defender.

Sky Sports News revealed earlier this month that sought-after Ipswich frontman Liam Delap is one of the names under serious consideration - with Chelsea also targeting Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Canada international striker Jonathan David.

Wingers that are being considered by the club include Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens and Athletic Club's Nico Williams.

However, AC Milan and Portugal international winger Rafael Leao is not a player that Chelsea are trying to sign.

A trio of Premier League players lead Chelsea's centre-back targets for the summer as the club aims to swiftly complete some business.

Chelsea are interested in Bournemouth's Huijsen, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Analysis from Sky Sports' Mark McAdam:

It was a transfer that went under the radar in the summer of 2024. But less than 12 months later, £12m has turned into £50m.

At the back end of July, before the window had even got going, Bournemouth signed a young 19-year-old defender from Juventus. That man was Dean Huijsen.

One appearance for 'The Old Lady' and 13 for Roma in 2023/24 didn't exactly say he was the next best thing, but now he really is. Bournemouth clearly saw something that others didn't. They had belief, a plan, and their recent recruitment suggests they can spot the special sauce. And Huijsen is oozing quality.

It's no secret that Huijsen's £50m release clause will be activated by someone this summer, but with a host of big hitters all willing to pay it, Huijsen will have his pick, and according to the media - he can literally go anywhere.

From Real Madrid to Liverpool, Newcastle to Barcelona, the queue to get him goes round the block and back again.

But like most players when talking about their future, he wouldn't be drawn on these links.

Huijsen, sat down on the fresh grass at the club's new performance centre seemed in a relaxed mood. The big money, and big move talk hasn't phased him one bit; "I'm very calm," he said, "I don't really focus on it, now is not the time, I'm just focused on finishing the season well.

"My dad is my agent, he fixes everything, I don't read anything, I don't think about it too much, I'm just focusing on my football and working hard."

Huijsen was also coy on the rumoured release clause as well, "I'm just focused on making history at this club," he says with a smile, and I believe him.