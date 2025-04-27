Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, NOW, team news, score prediction and Premier League title permutations

Liverpool host Tottenham on Sunday April 27, live on Sky Sports, needing just a point to win the Premier League title. Here's how Sky and non-Sky customers can watch the game...

Arne Slot's side sit 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal and can clinch their 20th title this weekend to equal Manchester United's haul.

Tottenham are 16th in the Premier League table on 37 points after suffering an 18th league defeat of the season against Nottingham Forest last time out.

The previous league meeting between Liverpool and Tottenham was a goalfest as the Reds triumphed 6-3 on December 22.

The two sides also met in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, with Spurs winning the first leg 1-0 before Liverpool won 4-0 at Anfield in the second leg to progress.

When is Liverpool vs Tottenham

Liverpool vs Tottenham in the Premier League takes place on Sunday April 27 at Anfield. Kick-off is 4.30pm UK time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham

Got Sky?

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Not got Sky?

Stream: Non-Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 4pm Tap on the Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Main Event channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW TV?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free memberships options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Membership. See the latest NOW TV membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

Liverpool vs Tottenham team news

Liverpool have no new injury concerns heading into this Super Sunday showdown.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be in contention to start after returning from injury off the bench to score the winning goal against Leicester City last Sunday.

Heung-Min Son continues to recover from a foot injury and remains unavailable for Tottenham, but Ange Postecoglou also has no new injury concerns and has the same squad to pick from that lost to Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Liverpool are so close to the Premier League title, they can start to feel it.

Arsenal's 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night leaves them 12 points behind Liverpool, with just four games left for the Gunners.

Liverpool have five games left and now need just a point when they host Tottenham on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - to win the Premier League title.

If Liverpool clinch the Premier League title against Spurs, they could then get a guard of honour at Stamford Bridge when they play Chelsea on May 4, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool last won the championship back in the delayed 2019/20 Covid season when Jurgen Klopp's side amassed 99 points en route to the title, ending a 30-year wait for a top-flight title in the process.

Liverpool vs Tottenham odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Arne Slot has Liverpool on the brink of greatness - what a job he has done.

He's resisted trying to reinvent the wheel but has just tweaked key components here and there - all that was great about Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp still remains, but they are a more sensible football team now. Liverpool have also suffered just 37 injuries this season which is in stark contrast to rivals Arsenal, who have had almost double that. That is also a credit to the manager, who has managed his squad meticulously through the choppy waters of a Premier League season.

I think that might be the biggest difference between Arsenal and Liverpool this season. The injury toll may have even been the decisive factor. But that takes nothing away from what Liverpool have done - I think it's fine to say they've been deserving champions and also that Arsenal are probably the better side when everyone is fit. Both statements can be true.

For this one, it's going to be party time and Slot may go all irresponsible, tie a tie around his head, do a couple of shots and unleash a bit of Klopp-ball on Tottenham, who aren't exactly going to sit in a low block. Both teams to score and over 4.5 goals in the match is a runner at 9/4 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 5-2