Premier League & FA Cup Predictions, odds and best bets: Liverpool's title party to be a goals-fest as Jones Knows tips up 6/1 treble

After landing his best bet treble at 14/1 last weekend, our betting expert Jones Knows unleashes his insight and angles across the Premier League and FA Cup.

Chelsea vs Everton, Saturday 12.30pm

Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson are freezing cold.

It's been 1200 minutes since Palmer found the net and Jackson, who doesn't look his all-action self since returning from injury, hasn't scored in the Premier League since December 1.

Others are needing to step up and Pedro Neto is answering that call, showing flashes of the player that ripped through Premier League defences last season for Wolves. Backing confident players in the shots markets is always a sound strategy and fresh from his winning goal at Fulham, Neto looks a great bet at 10/11 with Sky Bet to register a shot on target. He's hit six in his last 210 minutes of football, so one every 35 minutes - meaning the odds offer great value.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Pedro Neto +1 shot on target (10/11 with Sky Bet)

Brighton vs West Ham, Saturday 3pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Brighton are a team that are easy to play against if you are happy to let them have the ball.

When they've enjoyed 50 per cent or more possession in a game this season, their record is abysmal. In the last 21 games, they've won just three of those matches. In that time they've drawn at home with Ipswich, Leicester, Southampton, Wolves, Brentford and lost to Everton.

I covered their game at Brentford last weekend and they were absolutely schooled by Thomas Frank tactically and in terms of application and a desire to win the duels.

Brentford ran them ragged in transition - and Graham Potter, former Brighton manager no less, is savvy enough to produce a gameplan to beat them. West Ham on the double chance at 5/4 with Sky Bet is a fantastic price - as is the 4/1 for the away win.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: West Ham to win (4/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Ipswich, Saturday 3pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Ipswich's relegation will be confirmed if they fail to win or West Ham avoid defeat.

One of the key issues Kieran McKenna has faced has been his inability to name a settled side - he's made 94 changes to his starting line-ups this season, and only Manchester City have made more. An issue for him this weekend is at left-back where Conor Townsend is injured and Leif Davis is suspended.

Jacob Murphy will be licking his lips playing against whoever the makeshift full-back is. Murphy is enjoying the best season of his Premier League career, registering 17 goal involvements in his last 19 league appearances. He is 15/8 with Sky Bet to register an assist.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1

Jacob Murphy is 15/8 with Sky Bet to record an assist

Southampton vs Fulham, Saturday 3pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Southampton won the shot count, the corner count and had more touches in the opposition box in their 1-1 draw with West Ham last weekend.

They were very competitive and with the shackles of trying to avoid relegation now released that lifting of the pressure may help them play with more freedom in forward areas. Fulham do have a great defensive process, the third best in the Premier League according to expected goals against, but it's now only one clean sheet in their last 14 games across all competitions.

Splitting stakes on Kamaldeen Sulemana (9/2 with Sky Bet) and Mathues Fernandes (11/2) to score looks the way to get a Southampton goal on your side.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

Wolves vs Leicester, Saturday 3pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Why Stephy Mavididi has been sitting on the Leicester bench for most of the season is a real mystery. Ruud van Nistelrooy should not only be picking him but building his entire team around him based on his last two starts against Brighton and Liverpool.

Mavididi has - head and shoulders - been Leicester's best player and most creative outlet, to the extent the Foxes carry a goalscoring threat now. Much like Southampton now the shackles have been released, this Leicester team may put their woeful form behind them and start scoring some goals with Mavididi to the fore. The stats will tell you otherwise as it's only landed in one of their last 10 matches but both teams to score is a big runner here at 4/5 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Both teams to score (4/5 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, FA Cup semi-final, Saturday 5.15pm

Oliver Glasner has the edge on Unai Emery from the past four meetings in all competitions, with Crystal Palace winning three and drawing the other, to a hefty 13-4 on aggregate.

Villa have found it hard to break down Palace's mid-to-low block and Glasner's tactic of utilising Ismailia Sarr's pace and power has been so dangerous in the last two meetings.

Sarr has 12 goal involvements in his last 24 starts but four of those came in the two games with Villa this season. His direct running down that inside right channel for Palace, where he'll probably come up against Tyrone Mings and Ian Maatsen, is going to be fertile ground for Palace. He is 13/8 with Sky Bet to score or assist.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Bournemouth vs Manchester United, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

There is a lazy narrative about Bournemouth being a free-scoring, goal-heavy team. They are anything but - especially at home.

Their 16 matches at the Vitality Stadium this season are averaging just 2.1 goals per 90 - the lowest of any team in the Premier League.

On nine of those occasions both teams to score 'no' has also landed - a healthy 56 per cent strike rate. It's a bet that's landed in 54 per cent of all Manchester United's games in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim, too.

The odds of 6/5 with Sky Bet on it happening again suggest a 45 per cent chance in terms of implied probability so we've got a nice edge there based on the raw numbers in what should be a low-scoring affair.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0

Liverpool vs Tottenham, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Arne Slot has Liverpool on the brink of greatness - what a job he has done.

He's resisted trying to reinvent the wheel but has just tweaked key components here and there - all that was great about Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp still remains, but they are a more sensible football team now. Liverpool have also suffered just 37 injuries this season which is in stark contrast to rivals Arsenal, who have had almost double that. That is also a credit to the manager, who has managed his squad meticulously through the choppy waters of a Premier League season.

I think that might be the biggest difference between Arsenal and Liverpool this season. The injury toll may have even been the decisive factor. But that takes nothing away from what Liverpool have done - I think it's fine to say they've been deserving champions and also that Arsenal are probably the better side when everyone is fit. Both statements can be true.

For this one, it's going to be party time and Slot may go all irresponsible, tie a tie around his head, do a couple of shots and unleash a bit of Klopp-ball on Tottenham, who aren't exactly going to sit in a low block. Both teams to score and over 4.5 goals in the match is a runner at 9/4 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 5-2

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, FA Cup semi-final, Sunday 4.30pm

Pep Guardiola has decided that playing pragmatically has been the only way Manchester City are going to save their season.

It's dull... but it's working.

Since they've switched back to the old guard in the win over Bournemouth, they've won five of their six games. It's far from vintage City but it's carrying them over the line.

When you throw this current style into the Wembley, high-stakes scenario against a notoriously defensive opposition like Forest then you simply have to be backing the under goal-line.

The last 43 domestic and European matches played at Wembley, the average goals per 90 stands at 1.97 goals in normal time - and if you backed the under 3.5 line in those 43 games, you'd have won 39 times. That's a 91 per cent strike rate. It's a sustainable long-term betting strategy to always back against goals at Wembley.

Under 2.5 goals is 10/11 with Sky Bet and is dripping with potential in a game that may just go all the way.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 (Nottingham Forest to win on penalties) | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Under 2.5 goals (10/11 with Sky Bet)

Jones Knows' best bets...

1pt treble on: Pedro Neto +1 shot on target, both teams to score in Wolves vs Leicester & under 2.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Man City (6/1 with Sky Bet)

1pt on West Ham to beat Brighton (4/1 with Sky Bet)

P+L = +9.97