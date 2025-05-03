Championship final day delivers 'every emotion imaginable' as Leeds clinch title, Frank Lampard's Coventry reach play-offs but Luton relegated

Stoppage-time drama, anxious waits to discover play-off fates and nails bitten to the wicks by fans up and down the country... the final day of the EFL season did not disappoint.

A tired Daniel Farke celebrated an emotional day for Leeds United as they won the Championship title in dramatic style at Plymouth.

Leeds needed to match Burnley's result to beat them to the crown on goal difference and, thanks to Manor Solomon's stoppage-time winner, they did just that, as both teams finished on a staggering 100 points.

"I was too tired to celebrate even at the final whistle because I was so focused on winning promotion," said Farke, who initially shunned the pandemonium to sit alone in the dugout.

Since Leeds secured their Premier League return last week there has been plenty of speculation about Farke's future, though he did eventually join in the celebrations and share a moment with chairman Paraag Marathe.

"I really wanted to win this match and win the title for everyone at the club," said Farke. "It's a proud day and an emotionally moving day because we have invested so much and wanted to crown ourselves with some silverware.

"I've had this experience only a few times but for some of them it was the first time they have won any title. It feels pretty special in the dressing room and I'm very happy for my players and all my staff."

Farke joined Leeds two years ago after their relegation from the top flight and, after play-off final defeat last season, he has completed the mission he was brought in to achieve.

"To be honest I would not have signed for any other Championship club but Leeds United because I know how big this club can be and how much potential there is," he added.

Burnley's Centurions pipped - but party continues

Burnley boss Scott Parker is refusing to let missing out on the title "overshadow a remarkable season" for his centurions after they won 3-1 against Millwall, who just fell short of securing a play-off spot.

"I'm delighted," said Parker, whose side clinched promotion to the Premier League two weeks ago. "The main objective was to get three points and end the season on 100 points. Two defeats all season, 33 games unbeaten, 16 goals conceded, that's all I could ask for really.

"If you'd said to us at any point that 100 points this year wouldn't get you the title we'd all be thinking, 'no chance'."

Bristol City, Coventry board play-off rollercoaster

Liam Manning says he experienced "every emotion imaginable" as his Bristol City team roared back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Preston and clinch a place in the Championship play-offs in front of a sellout Ashton Gate crowd.

Bristol City - who now face Sheffield United in the play-off semi-finals - were one Blackburn goal at Bramall Lane away from being knocked out of sixth right until the final whistle, even after left-back Ross McCrorie's heroic second-half double had brought them level, but a point ended up being enough as Preston also avoided relegation.

Manning, who suffered personal tragedy with the loss of his baby son Theo last October, said: "I guess I went through every emotion imaginable over the 90 minutes and those that followed the final whistle when we had to await the finish of games elsewhere.

"At different times there was frustration and anger with how we were playing. But it was worth all of that to hear the cheer that rang out when our place in the play-offs was confirmed. It will stay with me forever.

"Our fans have been brilliant. The lap of honour was so emotional for me in view of the difficult year it has been personally and I was close to tears three or four times.

"Celebrating with my family was very special. They and the players and staff have helped me through some tough times. Tonight, I am just looking forward to relaxing with a couple of beers."

Coventry sealed their place in the play-offs with a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough thanks to Jack Rudoni's double, marking a remarkable turnaround under Frank Lampard, who took over with the team 17th less than six months ago.

"I loved it today, but it was so tense at times," Lampard said. "The players deserve so much credit, given where we've come from, but we've got what we deserve, for sure.

"I'm excited for the play-offs now, it's been a long week before this game and now we can look forward to another huge challenge."

Luton feel back-to-back pain

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield said it was a "particularly painful day" for the club and apologised to supporters as they suffered back-to-back relegations following a 5-3 defeat at West Brom.

The 2,500 fans who travelled vented their anger at full-time once it was confirmed the Hatters had been relegated to League One by singing 'You're not fit to wear the shirt'.

Hull held on for a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth to send Luton down and head coach Ruben Selles was happy to enjoy the moment after what he described as a "painful season".

Orient book play-off spot

Leyton Orient learned a valuable lesson when watching West Brom dismantle Luton before they bagged the final League One play-off spot with a 4-1 at Huddersfield.

"We actually watched Luton against West Brom before the game and some people might think West Brom have got nothing to play for - it doesn't work like that," said manager Richie Wellens. "Professional footballers are paid to do a job and we expected to come here for a tough game.

"But I thought we were at it and when we're at it we're dangerous. Nobody expected us to be here, but here we are.

"How we've not got a player in the League One team of the year, I don't know."

Bradford scenes after 'brutal season'

Antoni Sarcevic popped up with the stoppage-time winner as Bradford City beat Fleetwood 1-0 to seal automatic promotion at the expense of Walsall and prompt incredible scenes at Valley Parade.

Manager Graham Alexander said: "It's the Bradford way, I suppose - take everyone through every emotion you can possibly feel.

"What an amazing way to finish a really tough and brutal season. The way these players have approached everything, I have never seen them quit, not once.

"Even in the 96th minutes in the last game of the season, they are still going, still fit and more than anything, still believing. They've been magnificent.

"It's such a special year with the 40th anniversary of the Bradford City fire in 1985. It doesn't become more poignant."