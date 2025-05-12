Scottish Premiership: Hibs & Aberdeen battle for third, St Mirren's late Euro push & can St Johnstone survive?

The race for Europe and battle for Scottish Premiership survival is set to go to the wire with just two rounds of fixtures remaining.

Aberdeen can still clinch third but need a win at home to champions Celtic, live on Sky Sports, while hoping St Mirren beat Hibernian to keep their own European hopes alive.

St Johnstone remain bottom but a vital win last time out means they can still avoid automatic relegation which would mean misery for Ross County or Dundee.

The title race may be over but there is still plenty to play for in the final week of the season...

Can Aberdeen reclaim third with Celtic win?

It has been an impressive debut season at Aberdeen for Jimmy Thelin and, after rediscovering their form, they can still finish third in the table.

For that to happen they would need to beat Celtic for the first time in 30 attempts which would also give them confidence ahead of facing the Hoops again in the Scottish Cup final later this month.

Brendan Rodgers is thinking ahead to the Hampden Park clash and their treble hopes and has already named his team for Wednesday night's game at Pittodrie.

Viljami Sinisalo will return in goal with Kasper Schmeichel being rested as defender Alistair Johnston also returns to the starting XI after injury.

A late St Mirren Euro push?

St Mirren are unbeaten in four games and could still seal European football for next season.

The Buddies are currently sixth but have a chance of catching Dundee United if they continue their impressive unbeaten run against Hibs on Wednesday night.

David Gray's side, who are looking to secure third, have not managed to beat the Buddies since the beginning of last season.

It will be a tough test for United at Ibrox after Rangers ended their winless home run on Sunday against Aberdeen.

The Tangerines have only won one of their last 20 trips to Govan in the league - the last time they left with all three points was back in 2011.

How many European spots are up for grabs?

There are five European spots up for grabs. Champions Celtic will enter the Champions League play-off round phase with runners-up Rangers entering in the second qualifying round.

Whoever finishes third will enter the Europa League at the second qualifying round, with fourth place securing a second-qualifying-round spot in the Conference League. The Scottish Cup winner will also claim European football with a play-off place for the Europa League.

However, should Premiership winners Celtic also lift the Scottish Cup, that Europa League play-off spot goes to the team that is third, with fourth getting a Europa League qualifier spot, and fifth being awarded European football too via the Conference League qualifiers.

Can St Johnstone make the great escape?

St Johnstone appear to be making a late bid for survival after victory against Ross County moved them to just three points behind the Staggies at the foot of the table.

They face a tough test at managerless Hearts on Wednesday night but with the Jambos already safe for next season there is nothing at stake for them in their final home game of the campaign.

Dundee can secure their top-flight safety for next season if they win at home to County, while a defeat would see them drop to the play-off place, the position the Staggies have ended the last two seasons in.

Since Christmas Day, Dundee have won just one of their 10 home league games and have the fewest home points in the Scottish Premiership in this time.