Liverpool transfer news: Jeremie Frimpong happy to move to Anfield if Reds decide to sign right-back

Jeremie Frimpong would be happy to move to Liverpool if they decide to sign a right-back this summer.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender has told the Bundesliga club he wants to leave.

The 24-year-old is one of the names on Liverpool's shortlist of potential signings, and he has a £29.5m (€35m) release clause.

Celtic due profit from any potential Frimpong sale Latest from Sky Sports News' Anthony Joseph:



Celtic would be due 30 per cent of the profit from any potential sale of Jeremie Frimpong. If his release of £29.5m (35m euros) is met, the Hoops will be due around £5.5m from their sell-on clause.

The Netherlands international was a key member of the Leverkusen team that won the German domestic double last season.

Since joining Leverkusen in January 2021, the ex-Manchester City youth player has scored 30 goals and provided 44 assists in 190 games for the club in all competitions.

Leverkusen signed Frimpong from Celtic in a deal worth up to £11.5m in January 2021.

He moved from Manchester City's academy to Celtic for £300,000 in September 2019.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold announced last week he will leave the club when his contract expires on June 30.

Conor Bradley, 21, is ending the season as Liverpool's first-choice right-back as they plan for the future without Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid have still not made an offer to sign Alexander-Arnold early, a week after contacting Liverpool to ask about the right-back playing for them in the Club World Cup next month.

The England international is joining Real Madrid as a free agent, but they want him to move at the start of June so he can play in FIFA's new expanded month-long 32-team tournament.

Madrid need to make an offer to sign the player early if they want him to feature in their group games in the United States.

They called Liverpool last Monday evening within hours of Alexander-Arnold's 10am departure announcement.

They discussed his early release but did not make an offer.

Alexander-Arnold received a hostile reception from sections of the Anfield crowd when he came on as a second-half substitute in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Real Madrid also want Xabi Alonso to be their new head coach to replace Carlo Ancelotti by the time they fly to the United States to prepare for their opening game against Al Hilal in Miami on June 18.

Alonso announced on Friday that he would be leaving Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.