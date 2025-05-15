Jamie Vardy exclusive: Leicester City striker says he can still play at highest level and has no retirement plans

Jamie Vardy has told Sky Sports he doesn't have any doubts that he can continue delivering in the Premier League and has no plans to retire.

The 38-year-old will leave Leicester after 13 years at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract.

Vardy has won a Premier League title, two promotions from the Championship, an FA Cup and the Community Shield with the club having scored 144 goals in the top flight.

Asked whether he had any doubts about his continued ability to deliver at the highest level, Vardy, who has scored eight goals and produced four assists in the league this season, told Sky Sports: "No, but that's just me.

"Football is a crazy world. You never know what's going to happen.

"I'll keep going until my legs tell me I need to stop. My legs are fine.

"I'm doing a sport that I love, it's what I've done since I was a little kid so long may that continue."

Vardy will make his final home appearance for Leicester on Sunday when they take on Ipswich at the King Power Stadium, aiming to score his 200th goal for the club on his 500th appearance.

"I'd love to [do it]. I'd love to. But if it doesn't happen, it doesn't."

Image: Jamie Vardy poses with the numerous trophies he has won during his time at Leicester

Leicester are set to give their captain a huge send-off but Vardy isn't getting carried away.

"You can speak to my family and they'll all say I'm emotionless," he said. "It might do at the end of the game or whatever, but until that happens, I'm literally just focused on the game.

"You don't get a chance to look back on it. It's about seeing out the season with momentum to start next season."

Vardy is widely considered Leicester's greatest-ever player having joined the club for a £1m transfer fee from then-Non-League side Fleetwood Town.

"Put a bit of pressure on that, didn't it?" he said. "Was the jump too big? I always believed in myself for scoring goals and stuff, but it doesn't matter who you are, you get to a certain point and that's probably your limit, the top of where you can get to.

"So there were doubts coming in, thinking maybe I'd jumped too far."

Amongst the trophies, one of Vardy's personal highlights was his 11-game scoring streak, which set a new record in the Premier League.

"It was big time, right?" he said. "The club had got [my family] to do, like, a mini-video montage. Wishing me luck and stuff like that. How they believed in me for the 11th game. And I actually watched it that morning [of the game].

"It was after that that I said to my family, to my wife, that I'm scoring tonight. It's that simple. Lo and behold, first shot, there it is."

Vardy, though, admits he hasn't yet reflected on his other achievements at the club.

"I keep saying it and it's weird, but you don't get a chance to look back on it," he added. "Because you're in it, the season finishes, you shut off completely. Mentally and physically, it's a killer. It does you in.

"So by the time you've then had your couple of weeks to switch off, you're then back in, getting ready for the new season. So it just keeps rolling into one."

And Vardy's ready to roll into a new season and a new chapter.