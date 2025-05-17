Dean Huijsen transfer: Defender completes £50m move from Bournemouth to Real Madrid
Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has signed for Real Madrid; the Spanish club will pay his £50m release clause in three instalments; a number of top clubs in Europe were keen to pursue the 20-year-old, but Real made their move first and Huijsen's priority was the Bernabeu
Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has completed a £50m move to Real Madrid.
Real have agreed a deal for Huijsen to leave his Bournemouth contract early at the end of the Premier League season to play at the Club World Cup, after moving quickly amid widespread interest in the player.
Newcastle, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal were among those keen on the 20-year-old, who has impressed during a breakthrough campaign.
But Huijsen's priority was always a move to the Bernabeu, returning to Spain where he grew up playing for Malaga's youth team.
Huijsen wanted the agreement done as quickly as possible so he could focus on playing a role in helping Andoni Iraola's side try and reach Europe for the first time.
The Spain international, who joined from Juventus last summer for just £12.6m, has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three times. Juventus are due 10 per cent of Huijsen's fee.
More to follow...
