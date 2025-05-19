Scotland squad: Angus Gunn, Josh Doig, Connor Barron return as Kieron Bowie gets first call-up for friendlies

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has made six changes to his squad for upcoming friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein.

With Hearts' Craig Gordon and Rangers' Liam Kelly injured, goalkeeper Angus Gunn returns to the squad.

The 29-year-old, who missed the previous camp due to injury, is searching for a new club this summer after his deal at Norwich came to an end.

Image: Angus Gunn returns to the squad following injury

In defence, uncapped Sassuolo left-back Josh Doig is called into the squad, with Ryan Porteous dropping out from the last group.

Rangers' Connor Barron is added to Clarke's midfield options in place of Ryan Christie, while West Ham's Andy Irving also joins the group for Kenny McLean - with both also hoping to earn their first caps.

Hibernian's Kieron Bowie has also been handed his first senior call-up. The 22-year-old, who scored six Scottish Premiership goals this season, replaces Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet.

Image: Kieron Bowie scored six goals for Hibernian this season

Clarke said: "Kieron is one I've always had my eye on from the under-21s. Anytime I watched them, he always stood out. Physical, strong and has good attributes to his game.

"Going into the summer, you have people like Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Nisbet, I know what they can bring to this squad. It was just to have a look at something a little bit different and see if we can expand the pool of players.

"I keep talking about trying to get a bigger overall pool of players that we can select from and these games are probably a chance to have a look at one or two."

Clarke keeps familiar faces in group

Some might have thought Clarke would have made even more changes following a long domestic season. However, with the World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, he has picked a strong group that features a host of familiar faces.

Captain Andy Robertson will be arriving on a high, having helped Liverpool win the Premier League title, while Celtic's Anthony Ralston could be celebrating another domestic treble ahead of the camp.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ralston helped Celtic claim a fourth successive Scottish Premiership title

Lewis Ferguson - who became the first Scot to lift the Coppa Italia since Graeme Souness in 1985 after captaining Bologna to the trophy - is in line to add to his 14 caps.

Image: Lewis Ferguson has impressed as Bologna won the Coppa Italia this season

Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour could join up with the squad as Serie A champions. The Napoli duo are one win away from securing top spot on the final day of the season.

Image: Scott McTominay (L) and Billy Gilmour (R) could join the camp as Serie A title winners with Napoli

Elsewhere, Clarke has kept a host of younger players in his squad. Lennon Miller of Motherwell and Hearts striker James Wilson retain their places from March. The 18-year-olds were called into the senior set-up for the first time, with Wilson making his debut against Greece. Meanwhile, Max Johnston of Sturm Graz keeps his spot.

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock), Cieran Slicker (Ipswich).

Defenders: Josh Doig (Sassuolo), Grant Hanley (Birmingham), Jack Hendry (Al Etiffaq), Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (Las Palmas), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Connor Barron (Rangers), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), Andy Irving (West Ham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Lennon Miller (Motherwell).

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino), Kieron Bowie (Hibernian), Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough), George Hirst (Ipswich), James Wilson (Hearts).

June 6: Iceland (H) - Friendly

June 9: Liechtenstein (A) - Friendly

September 5: Denmark (A) - World Cup qualifier

September 8: Belarus (A) - World Cup qualifier

October 9: Greece (H) - World Cup qualifier

October 12: Belarus (H) - World Cup qualifier

November 15: Greece (A) - World Cup qualifier

November 18: Denmark (H) - World Cup qualifier

