Tottenham win the Europa League: Ange Postecoglou says first trophy in 17 years will help to change club

Ange Postecoglou says finishing third in the Premier League would not have changed Tottenham - but winning the Europa League will.

Spurs were 1-0 winners against Manchester United thanks to Brennan Johnson's first-half goal - bringing truth to Postecoglou's claims earlier this season that he always wins a trophy in his second season at a club.

It is the first silverware Tottenham have won since 2008 and will see them compete in the Champions League next season. That in itself will bring increased revenue to the club.

Discussing his second season comments, Postecolgou told TNT Sports: "It wasn't me boasting. It was me making a declaration. I believed it. Finishing third wasn't going to change this football club. Us winning something changes this football club.

"I'm not afraid to declare that. If I felt short then I was happy to cop it. That was my ambition. I could say that. I was prepared to wear it. People kept reminding me of it but that was only because there was an opportunity to win something.

"It's how the club perceives itself. People are quick to take shots at the club, who haven't defended themselves as much as it should. I understand that as people have been here a long time and haven't had anything to lean on. I'm hoping this does.

"There's no reason why they can't go into next year believing they can win again and building a team that strives to win things. If you see yourself in that way, irrespective of what the noise is, that's what the great clubs do. They expect success as they've had it. Hopefully this takes the club forward."

Whether Postecoglou remains as Tottenham manager, leading them into the Champions League, remains to be seen. Media reports have suggested he could be relieved of his duties this summer after a disappointing domestic campaign, in which Spurs are set to finish in 17th place.

But the Australian was keen to stress how he wants to build on his European success, adding: "I've had such a laser focus on winning this. Whatever happens, happens.

"We're still building this team. It's a young team, we need to add experience. My thought process has been about building a team that can be successful for five or six years.

"But I'm the manager - that decision is not in my hands. It doesn't affect me. You would have seen that in the build-up. All I care about is [the medal] as this means this football club has won a trophy.

"I don't feel like I've completed the job. We're building. The moment I accepted the role I had one thing in my head - win something. We've done that now and I want to build on it."

In terms of clubs where he has had a second season or second full season in charge, Postecoglou won league titles with South Melbourne (1997/98) and Brisbane Roar (2010/11) in Australia, and the Japanese league with Yokohama F Marinos (2019). He also won cup competitions at each club.

At Celtic, Postecoglou won the Scottish Premiership in both of his campaigns, doing so earlier than at other points in his career. He won the Scottish League Cup in each season too, and the 2022/23 Scottish Cup.

When managing Australia, Postecoglou won the Asian Cup in 2015, two years after he took over. He also had success as boss of Australia's U17 and U20 teams.

There are three clubs where he failed to win any trophies but he did not see out two seasons in charge of them - Panachaiki, Whittlesea Zebras and Melbourne Victory.

Johnson on his goal: I can't describe the feeling

Tottenham goalscorer Brennan Johnson to TNT Sports:

"I'm so happy right now. This season hasn't been good but not one of us players cares right now.

"This is what it's all about. It means so much. All the fans get battered, we get battered for not winning a trophy, but to get the first one in a while today, I'm so happy.

"Ever since I came here, it's been, 'Tottenham are a good team but never get it done'. We got it done.

"I knew I touched it [for the goal], and then I looked up and the ball was trickling into the goal. I can't describe the feeling.

"[The final few minutes were] horrible. I couldn't watch. I was listening to what the boys were saying, asking how long was left. When we defended that corner at the end, I kind of knew. The relief is nothing I can describe.

"Tottenham finishing 17th in the Premier League isn't good enough, but we've had an unbelievable Europa run and the fans have been so good. I thought they had the edge on the United fans, to be honest. It got us through the game.

"He [Postecoglou] has done his job. If there's ever a time for a mic drop it's now, so I'll be looking forward to his interview.

"I can't thank the manager enough for how much trust he's had in us, especially in the Europa League. He had a great way of getting everyone up for it and it shows."

Son: I dreamt of this moment

Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son to TNT Sports:

"Let's say I'm a legend, why not?! Only today. For 17 years, no one has done it and today, I would say I am a legend of the club, so let's celebrate.

"It's feeling amazing. It's what I've dreamed for and today is the day it happened, my dream came true. I'm the happiest man in the world.

"When you look at the whole season, there are some situations when you're having a tough time. But as players, we stuck together with the injuries, with the young players, who stepped up. I'll always give them some good advice and I'm very lucky to have such an amazing group of players with me.

"I felt the pressure. I wanted it so badly. The last seven days, I've dreamt of it every single day and it finally happened. I can sleep nicely now."