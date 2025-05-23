Celtic: What next for Brendan Rodgers and his treble-chasing squad ahead of Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen?

Celtic have done it again. A domestic double secured; champions for the fourth year in a row; their 13th title in the last 14 years – and a potential record ninth treble is pending. But what is next for Brendan Rodgers and this Hoops side?

The Celtic boss has said this has been his most satisfying campaign in charge of the club, even better than the Invincible treble-winning season of 2016-17.

That's a bold statement, but when you evaluate it in more detail, you can perhaps understand why.

The Hoops blitzed the Scottish Premiership, with 92 points and 112 goals. They also won the League Cup in dramatic fashion with a penalty shootout victory over Rangers just before Christmas.

But one of the main differences this season has been Celtic's competitiveness and progress in the Champions League. This was what Rodgers came for - the new format of Europe's premier competition. He - and the club - saw it as a real opportunity to grow and progress on and off the pitch. And they certainly did that by qualifying for the play-off stage and taking Bayern Munich all the way in the Allianz Arena.

So, what will Celtic be looking for next season?

Domestic dominance

It is clear more of the same is required. Winning the Scottish Premiership will always be Celtic's number one priority, but it was interesting to hear captain Callum McGregor reveal that he believes winning two trophies is the minimum expectation from the club these days.

On top of that it could be said that Celtic will want to reclaim their derby day dominance over Rangers. This season the Hoops beat Rangers just once over 90 minutes. They won the League Cup final on penalties but lost twice in the league and drew the final meeting of the season at Ibrox.

While it didn't matter much in terms of where the trophies went, Rodgers will be hoping to have a few more scalps over their fierce rivals next season.

Euro status quo

Next season, Celtic will have to navigate a qualifying play-off to get into the Champions League. If they lose that, they will enter the league phase of the Europa League. Rodgers will be looking to have another crack at the top tournament, after making so much progress last season.

The Bhoys had some impressive results and displays, most notably in their convincing wins over RB Leipzig and Slovan Bratislava and their draws away to Atalanta and Bayern Munich.

The Celtic hierarchy will also be hoping to be among the £70m received from this year's ventures in the Champions League.

If they get through the qualifier, the Hoops will be looking to do more of the same - finish between ninth and 24th to earn themselves a knockout play-off.

If Celtic were to drop down into the Europa League the prize money and TV revenue is a lot lower, but the fans will be expecting the club to go deep into the tournament.

Celtic still haven't won a knockout tie in Europe since beating Barcelona in the UEFA Cup in 2004. While it is much harder to do in the Champions League, they may have more success in the Europa League.

Tierney return

One thing Celtic fans know they can get excited about is the return of Kieran Tierney. The Arsenal left-back is joining in the summer after agreeing a pre-contract in January.

If he can stay fit and relatively injury-free Celtic know they are getting a world-class left-back in his prime years - a level of player they probably wouldn't be able to get if he wasn't a Celtic supporter. This is a player who was playing in the Champions League semi-finals this season.

The signing of Tierney can also be used as a great selling point for the club about their desire to reinforce their ambitions for the coming season, especially in Europe.

Arrivals, departures and new deals

Celtic's priority going into the summer is to sign a striker and back-up left-back, with another winger also on the wanted list.

In terms of a striker, it's expected the Hoops will go back in for Brondby's Mathias Kvistgaarden - who has been a long-term target. The club came closest to making a breakthrough in negotiations in January, with the Swedish club sticking to their £10m-plus price tag.

The left-back hunt will depend on the futures of Greg Taylor and Jeffrey Schlupp, which will be decided after the cup final this weekend. It's understood Hoops offered Taylor a new deal and left it up to the player.

The club have been talking to Schlupp about the possibility of extending his stay in Glasgow. His loan expires in the summer - and so does his contract with Crystal Palace. If neither stay, Celtic will go into the market for another left-back.

The Hoops have a lot of wingers on their books - Jota, Daizen Maeda, Hyun-jun Yang, James Forrest, Nicolas Kuhn, Luis Palma and Marco Tilio. But with Jota injured long-term, Palma likely to leave, Forrest ageing and plenty of interest in Maeda and Kuhn, Rodgers is said to be keen to bring in another winger to add strength in depth.

Sky Sports News revealed Celtic had bids rejected for Sarpsborg winger Sondre Orjasaeter, but he is a player they have still been monitoring closely and could go back in for him this summer. Another long-term target they could make a move for is Royal Antwerp winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha, who has been highly recommended by club scouts.

In terms of outgoings, it's understood the club will be open to offers for Luis Palma, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Stephen Welsh, Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Marco Tilio. Odin Thiago Holm will continue his loan at LAFC until the end of the MLS season in December.

Celtic are also expected to open new contract talks with Maeda and Kuhn this summer to offer them improved terms in the hope that they will stay. Midfielder Reo Hatate is attracting a lot interest from clubs in Italy, France and Germany who may test Celtic's resolve with a bid this summer.

Rodgers' contract is up at the end of next season and it will be interesting to see if he extends his deal.

Celtic want to keep the Irishman and a new contract will also ensure some protection on their prized asset, if another club was to come in for him.

Rodgers has made it clear he will stay until the end of his current deal, at the very least. He may wait to see how well he is backed this summer in the transfer market before making any decisions on extending it.

