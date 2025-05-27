Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Club World Cup mini-window opens door for sensational late move

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a last-minute transfer to play in the Club World Cup next month.

The new expanded 32-team FIFA tournament starts in Miami on June 15.

Ronaldo's great rival Lionel Messi is playing for Inter Miami and is due to feature in the opening game against Egypt's Al Ahly SC.

Having Ronaldo play would be a major boost for the organisers - and ticket sales - for the controversial month-long tournament.

Several sources have confirmed that talks have been held about Ronaldo playing in the United States but they did not want to comment on the record.

The new format is being held every four years, so, at 40, this would appear to be Ronaldo's last chance to play in it.

Ronaldo hinted that he was leaving Al Nassr last night after their final game of the Saudi Pro League season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cristiano Ronaldo scored on what could be his final appearance for Al Nassr and sealed the ROSHN Saudi League's Golden Boot, but the club missed out on a second place in the final standings as hosts Al Fateh twice came from behind to win 3-2.

In a cryptic post on X, he wrote: "The chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all".

Al Nassr are not playing in the Club World Cup but their Riyadh rivals Al Hilal are representing Saudi Arabia and they are joined by two of Ronaldo's former clubs, Real Madrid and Juventus. Real Madrid's opening game is against Al Hilal in Miami on June 18.

Ronaldo's Al Nassr contract, which is believed to be worth more than £170m a year, runs out at the end of next month.

Ronaldo could use the special transfer window set up by FIFA between June 1-10 to sign for a new club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Al-Nassr having failed to qualify, could Cristiano Ronaldo make a shock summer move to ensure he plays at the FIFA Club World Cup?

Clubs can also use an in-tournament registration period from June 27 - July 3 (after the group stages) to add players to their squads.

Brazilian club Botafogo, who became champions of South America in December, are reported to be willing to sign Ronaldo on a short-term contract. They are in Group B with Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Seattle Sounders.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in an interview last week that talks were being held about Ronaldo playing in the United States next month.

"Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup," Infantino said. "There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup... who knows, who knows?"

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.