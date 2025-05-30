Women's Nations League: Wales and Scotland suffer relegation after defeats to Denmark and Austria respectively

Wales suffered Women's Nations League relegation after losing 1-0 away to Denmark in controversial fashion in Group A4.

Rhian Wilkinson's team realistically required victory in Odense to avoid being sent down to League B but Pernille Harder's 48th-minute strike consigned them to a third defeat of the campaign and bottom spot.

It could have been a different story had Jess Fishlock's first-half effort been awarded, with her follow-up shot seemingly crossing the line but not given by the officials, and with no VAR in operation Wales went down narrowly.

A 2-1 home loss to Denmark in April put Wales on the verge of relegation from the top tier and they got off to a poor start on Friday, with defender Mayzee Davies forced off after only six minutes.

The 18-year-old sustained a knee issue which could put in doubt her participation in this summer's European Championship.

The early change rocked Wales as Harder headed against the crossbar soon after, before Olivia Clark was required to make two saves in quick succession.

Wales did regroup and a moment of controversy occurred midway through the half when Ceri Holland was denied by Maja Bay Ostergaard and Fishlock sent an effort towards goal, but Stine Ballisager Pedersen got back to clear.

Replays later appeared to show the ball had crossed the line but it remained goalless at the break after Amalie Vangsgaard squandered a fine opportunity for Denmark, and Harder was twice thwarted in quick succession.

It would not take Harder long after half-time to break the deadlock, though, as the Danish forward slotted home in the 48th minute.

Wilkinson's side responded well with a Fishlock header sent over, before Holland had a shot saved by Ostergaard.

Hannah Cain and Rachel Rowe were introduced but Wales failed to find a leveller and relegation to League B was confirmed.

Andreatta begins Scotland tenure with Nations League defeat to Austria

Image: Julia Hickelsberger's goal was enough to see Scotland relegated into League B

Head coach Melissa Andreatta began her tenure as Scotland boss with a 1-0 defeat to Austria which confirmed relegation from the top flight of the Nations League.

The lacklustre home side were fortunate to go into the interval level at Hampden Park, with goalkeeper Lee Gibson in fine form.

However, the more dominant visitors broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute of the Group A1 clash when ever-dangerous attacker Julia Hickelsberger glanced in a header from a corner.

Scotland picked up later in the second half but ended the game still bottom of the table without a point in five games, and they will be playing in League B in the next Nations League campaign, albeit they still have the Netherlands to visit on Tuesday for their final fixture.

It was the more fluid visitors who looked more likely in the opening stages, and in the 10th minute Hickelsberger came close with a low drive from inside the box which just escaped the far post.

The home side could not build up a head of steam and a rather dull game continued to the 38th minute, when Gibson brilliantly stopped a shot from Austria captain Sarah Puntigam with her foot.

Then Hickelsberger's looping effort from an Annabel Schasching cross struck the crossbar with Gibson beaten, before Emma Lawton headed clear as Scotland escaped again.

Austria took the lead from a corner from Schasching, with Hickelsberger rising highest at the near post to head in from close range, leaving Scotland with an even more difficult task.

Scotland pressed hard in the closing stages but missed a chance to level in the 82nd minute when Martha Thomas headed down a cross from Lawton to fellow substitute Kirsty Howat, who could not turn it into the net.

In an exciting finale, Howat's long-distance shot was tipped onto the crossbar and over by goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, but the visitors survived the corner and five minutes of added time to clinch the narrow win.

Murphy seals Republic of Ireland comeback with superb volley

A superb late Emily Murphy strike kept the Republic of Ireland's Nations League promotion hopes alive as they edged Turkey 2-1 in Istanbul.

Carla Ward's side sit three points behind top-of-the-group Slovenia, who they will welcome to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday.

Turkey took the lead against the run of play when Kader Hancar brought a sweeping counter to an end with a goal from inside the area.

Busem Seker ceded under Ireland pressure late on when she turned a Megan Campbell long throw into her own net.

Murphy completed the comeback with a sensational volley to score her first Ireland goal in the 89th minute.

Pajor scores twice as Poland punish Northern Ireland at Seaview

Barcelona star Ewa Pajor scored twice within the opening nine minutes as Poland romped to a 4-0 Women's Nations League Group B1 win over Northern Ireland in Belfast.

Pajor celebrated her 100th senior international cap with a quickfire double at Seaview before Paulina Tomasiak and Adriana Achcinska put the game beyond Tanya Oxtoby's side, who travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday evening needing a point to finish second behind Euro 2025-bound Poland.

The hosts enjoyed a huge escape inside the opening 60 seconds when Pajor lobbed advancing goalkeeper Jackie Burns and saw her attempt bounce over the bar and onto the roof of the vacant net.

However, the respite proved temporary and Pajor gave Poland a fifth-minute lead when she steered Martyna Wiankowska's cross past the stranded Burns, and then doubled her tally four minutes later after catching the 'keeper in possession.

Ewelina Kamczyk glanced a 15th-minute header wide as the visitors threatened to run away with it, and they increased their advantage with 29 minutes gone when Tomasiak capitalised on hesitancy in the home defence to blast home a third.

Poland's fourth goal arrived within seconds of the restart when Achcinska turned Pajor's cross past Burns to put the result and promotion back to League A beyond reasonable doubt.

However, Northern Ireland finished strongly with Rebecca Holloway and Rebecca McKenna both going close to a consolation goal before substitute Emily Wilson hit the bar at the death.