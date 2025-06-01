Man Utd squad criticised by David Beckham after incidents involving Alejandro Garnacho and Amad
Man Utd had no break after their worst Premier League season ever, jetting straight off to Malaysia and Hong Kong for two friendly matches and with spirits already low after losing the Europa League final, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad got involved in altercations with fans on tour
Sunday 1 June 2025 13:11, UK
David Beckham has criticised Manchester United's players for their 'unacceptable' behaviour in their post-season tour of Asia.
United had no break after their worst Premier League season ever, jetting straight off to Malaysia and Hong Kong for two friendly matches, intended to connect them with their fan base and raise some much-needed cash.
Spirits were low after the recent Europa League final defeat to Spurs saw United miss out on Champions League qualification and the financial boost that brings.
Incidents on the tour did little to help, with Alejandro Garnacho appearing to shove a fan filming him and Amad swearing at another, who he later said had made offensive comments about his mother.
Speaking on CBS Sports, former United winger Beckham said: "I don't like seeing what's happening at the club.
"It's true that it's the pitch that matters, but I see a lot of things that are not acceptable to me as a fan and a lover of Manchester United.
"You have to represent the badge. I've seen a lot of things where players didn't act in the right way.
"We understood what it meant to play for Manchester United. We understood what the badge meant.
"Everywhere we travelled, whether in Europe or Asia, we respected the fans. We respected the fact that they came and paid money to see us, to get an autograph or to take pictures. You have to respect that."
United boss Ruben Amorim said his side needed to hear the boos after a 1-0 defeat to ASEAN All-Stars in their first post-season game.
Teenager Chido Obi provided some room for optimism in the second game against Hong Kong as his second-half double off the bench sealed a 3-1 comeback win.
Could Bruno Fernandes leave amid Al Hilal interest?
Al Hilal are willing to make Bruno Fernandes one of the best-paid players in the world and pay £100m to sign the Manchester United captain.
Fernandes' agent Miguel Pinho has been in Riyadh for talks with senior Al Hilal executives.
Saudi Pro League insiders believe it is a positive sign for Al Hilal that Pinho has travelled to Saudi Arabia.
Al Hilal are willing to almost treble Fernandes' £250,000-a-week wages at Old Trafford.
It is up to the player now to decide what he wants to do, although head coach Ruben Amorim believes his skipper wants to stay at Old Trafford.
When asked if Fernandes had played his last game for United in their 3-1 friendly win over Hong Kong, Amorim replied: "I do not think so. I do not know for sure, nobody knows, but I do not think so.
"I think he wants to stay, he is saying 'no' to a lot of things, but it shows that he wants to win and he is really good and needs to be in the best league in the world.
"Yes [we can turn down a £100m bid], we can find another way to earn money.
"Of course I am the manager, the coach, but sometimes it is the decision of the player, but of course I talk with him, I explain things and I just have that feeling. When you talk to someone, you have that feeling if he wants to stay."