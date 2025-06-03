Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch opens Cruyff Court near Anfield – the second in the midfielder’s name

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has underlined his commitment to the community by opening a Cruyff Court in the city bearing his name.

Gravenberch, a Johan Cruyff Foundation ambassador, opened the Cruyff Court at Anfield Sports and Community Centre alongside members of his family as local children had the opportunity to see the Premier League winner up close.

This is the second Cruyff Court named after the Amsterdam-born player after he opened the Cruyff Court Ryan Gravenberch in his hometown last year.

The unveiling of another Cruyff Court in Liverpool reflects Gravenberch's strong commitment to Cruyff's legacy, which is all about empowering the next generation through sport, inclusion and opportunity.

"This was a very special event, through a special foundation, at a special place, close to a special club," Gravenberch said. "I think it is very important that all children can have the opportunity to play sport. Sport has always played a big role in my life.

"That's exactly why I think it's important that every child can participate, regardless of their special needs or where they come from. I am very proud to contribute to this through the Cruyff Foundation."

Originally opened in 2016 as Cruyff Court Anfield, the facility, which is located less than a mile from Anfield, was the third Cruyff Court in the United Kingdom.

The court has played a vital role in supporting local youth through community programmes led by the LFC Foundation.

It has also hosted national events, such as the 2017 edition of the 6v6 Cruyff Courts National Finals, and in 2023, it provided the setting for the Cruyff Foundation Coach Course, at which 14 local Cruyff Foundation Coaches received training.

Now completely refurbished with a state-of-the-art pitch, modern fencing and new goals, the court is set to continue its mission of providing a safe and an inspiring space for local children to play, grow and dream.

Simon Wood, project manager of Cruyff Courts in the United Kingdom, said: "The renovation and opening of the court as the Cruyff Court Ryan Gravenberch means local children and young people will continue to have a safe space in which to play.

"This Cruyff Court has been used by thousands of youngsters for almost 10 years to make friends, practise their skills and improve their physical health. Having Ryan Gravenberch here to open his second Cruyff Court shows his commitment to the importance of these spaces."

Matt Parish, CEO of the LFC Foundation, added: "We are delighted to be able to contribute to help make this happen alongside the Cruyff Foundation and to be able to provide such a brilliant facility for the people we work with and the local people here in Anfield."

The opening of the court reflects the growth of the Cruyff Foundation's presence in the United Kingdom.

Since Johan Cruyff opened the first court in the United Kingdom in 2008 - Cruyff Court Dennis Bergkamp in Highbury, London - the foundation has opened 35 Cruyff Courts and built a strong, nationwide network of over 40 Cruyff Foundation Coaches, thanks to the dedication of local partners and supporters.

All projects are made possible thanks to funds raised by players of People's Postcode Lottery. Players have raised over £4m to support the work of the Cruyff Foundation across Great Britain.

