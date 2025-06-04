Millie Bright: England defender rules herself out of selection for Euro 2025 one day before squad announcement

England defender Millie Bright has made herself unavailable for selection for the Lionesses' Euro 2025 squad.

"This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but after careful thought and discussions with my team, I have decided to withdraw from selection for the England squad ahead of Euro 2025," Bright said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Football has given me so much, and representing my country has always been my greatest honour. My pride and ego tells me to go but I think the team and the fans deserve more. Right now, I'm not able to give 100 per cent mentally or physically."

The news comes one day before Sarina Wiegman names her 23-player squad for the European Championships in Switzerland, which start in the first week of July.

In the past week former Lionesses No 1 Mary Earps and midfielder Fran Kirby have also announced their retirements from international duty.

Image: Sarina Wiegman will name her 23-player squad for Euro 2025 on Thursday

Earps retired after being told by Wiegman she had been replaced by Hannah Hampton as England's No 1, while Kirby left Lionesses duty on Tuesday night after being informed she would not make the Euro 2025 squad. Earps, Bright and Kirby mustered 218 England caps between them.

Bright - who captained the Lionesses at the Women's World Cup in the injured Leah Williamson's absence - had already made herself unavailable for England's final camp before the Women's European Championship, for Nations League games against Portugal and Spain.

The Football Association's official reason for Bright's absence was that she was undertaking "an extended period of recovery" at the end of the season.

The Chelsea captain expanded on that in a podcast with former England team-mate Rachel Daly last week, saying "mentally and physically I'm at my limits" and that "you need to value yourself and your mental health and body."

'It creates a leadership vortex with England'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England and Chelsea defender Millie Bright has ruled herself out of contention for the Lionesses' Euro 2025 squad ahead of Sarina Wiegman's Euro 2025

Sky Sports' Anton Toloui:

"In the space of eight days, England have gone from having one of the most experienced squads at Euro 2025 to losing 218 caps. Mary Earps decided to walk away from international duty, Fran Kirby did the same yesterday and now Millie Bright is taking a break from the England squad.

"Sarina Wiegman will be disappointed for a couple of reasons. It leaves a little bit of a leadership vortex in the squad. Bright was England captain in their last major tournament two years ago, taking them all the way to the Women's World Cup final.

"Bright was also coming into the tournament off one of the best seasons of her career. Domestically unbeaten for Chelsea and personally playing some of the best football of her career. Wiegman would never say she was a guaranteed starter but the combination between her and Leah Williamson seem pretty much nailed on.

"And it's really important considering England are in such a difficult group the Euros - they have Netherlands, France and Wales all to play."

Who could replace Bright in the England team?

Image: England captain Leah Williamson started during the 2-1 defeat to Spain

In the 2023 Women's World Cup, England had Bright but not Williamson, who missed the tournament with an ACL injury. Now they have Williamson, but no Bright.

They still reached the Women's World Cup final two years ago, but this was a crucial pairing in England's Euro 2022 success - and they will have to defend their trophy without it this summer.

Alex Greenwood started alongside Williamson at centre-back in England's Nations League defeat to world champions Spain on Tuesday night, with the Man City defender the most experienced option available to Wiegman.

But Esme Morgan also impressed alongside Williamson in the 6-0 win over Portugal last week, which presents another option to the Lionesses manager.

Maya Le Tissier's chances of making the squad have been increased by Bright's announcement, with the Man Utd defender - like Morgan - able to cover at full-back and centre-back.

There is also Lotte Wubben-Moy, who was called up to the Lionesses squad when Bright initially pulled out of the Euro 2024 team, but the Arsenal defender is not first choice for club nor country.

Another huge blow for England, but Bright's health paramount

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"Bright's withdrawal is another massive blow for England just weeks ahead of their title-defending Euros.

"The Chelsea defender started in every game of the last two major tournaments for England, and plenty more in between.

"She is the cool head in defence, not afraid to make the tackle, always the one to encourage and regroup her team when needed. She gives 100 per cent in every game and every moment.

"Added to that, Bright has the added responsibility of being Chelsea captain and was vital in their cruise to a domestic treble, playing in 36 games across all competitions.

"She is one of those players you never talk about in terms of selection for a squad or XI because she simply always is - until now.

"But health in paramount, and while Bright will be a huge miss for England, her withdrawal cannot be seen as too much of a surprise or welcomed with anything other than love and acceptance.

"She always shows bravery and courage on the pitch. Bright has now done the same off it with her openness about her recent struggles. She can only be commended for it.

"Given how much football Bright has played not just this season, but over the last few years, it is understandable that she needs the time to recover to be her best self. She will be of no use to anyone with anything less.

"It is another loss of leadership for England, with Earps and Kirby announcing their retirements over the last week. Wiegman will now be looking to her other players - senior or others - to fill these increasingly large shoes."

What next for the Lionesses?

All kick-offs UK time (BST)

June 29: Jamaica (H), friendly at King Power Stadium, kick-off 5pm

July 5: France (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 8pm

July 9: Netherlands (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 5pm

July 13: Wales (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 8pm