Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham head coach's future expected to be resolved this week

Ange Postecoglou's future at Tottenham is expected to be resolved this week.

Postecoglou's future is still under threat despite him leading Spurs to Europa League glory last season, ending a 17-year trophy drought.

But European success came alongside the club's worst-ever Premier League campaign - which featured 22 defeats - and that has meant there has been uncertainty over whether the Australian will get a third season in north London.

As of yet, there has been no clarity over his position as head coach but a decision is highly likely this week when chairman Daniel Levy returns from holiday.

Speaking on The Transfer Show on Monday, Sky Sports News chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol said on the decision over Postecoglou's future: "It's one of the hardest decisions Levy has had to take since he's been at Spurs.

"It's a finely balanced decision. Do you go with your head? Or do you go with your heart?

"If you go with your heart, you stick with Postecoglou because he won a trophy. However, if you go with your head, you look at the Premier League table and I still can't believe Tottenham finished 17th. Under normal circumstances, that would be totally and utterly unacceptable. There's no question the manager would lose his job, but he won a trophy.

"It's a debate for another day perhaps, the quality of the Europa League this season. The fact the Champions League has expanded, and teams weren't dropping down, but a trophy is a trophy. A European trophy is a European trophy."

He added: "At the moment, Ange is on holiday in Greece with his family. If Spurs decide they are going to stick with him, they don't have to announce anything. He's their manager. What are they going to say?

"Either there's going to be an announcement he's leaving or it is business as usual."

Postecoglou has been left bemused at the "weird" speculation over his future as Spurs chairman Levy failed to provide clarity on his position in his end-of-season message.

He said at his post-match press conference after the 4-1 defeat to Brighton on the final day of the season: "I'll be honest, I've been finding it really weird talking about my future when we've done something unprecedented.

"I've had to answer the questions because no one else at the club is kind of in the position to do so, I guess. But I can't answer that question about me and my future, and part of me is kind of thinking, well, why have I been asked that question? But it is what it is.

"And I've got no doubt, though, that this could be a real sort of defining moment for this club because wherever I've been, I've kind of made an impact where I've brought success to a club that hasn't had for a while, and you just have to look at those clubs' trajectory even after I've left, they're still competing for things.

"I really think this is a moment in time where this club can really push on and be a real contender for honours on a yearly basis."

Postecoglou has remained defiant over his future and after doing so at Spurs' Europa League victory parade, he once again reiterated his desire to lead Spurs into a third season in a recent interview with Australian media.

"I didn't want us to just enjoy the moment," he told Australian Story about his third season remarks.

"I also wanted us to think about what's next, you know - don't settle for this. We've got a taste of it now. My players have got a taste for it.

"The club's got a taste for it. Well, let's make sure we're back here again."

Porro: Ange staying would be good for Spurs

Postecoglou has had plenty of support from his players.

Defender Pedro Porro is the latest to back Postecoglou, saying keeping his job would be "good for the dressing room".

Porro, currently on international duty with Spain, told the Guardian: "Him continuing would be good for the dressing room. He has built a very good group and coaches also need time.

"In the league things didn't go well but he made us win a trophy. That's important too.

"The people in the dressing room with weight have to understand that."

Spurs will only let captain Son leave for significant fee

Meanwhile, Tottenham will only listen to significant offers for captain Heung-Min Son this summer amid renewed interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, the PA news agency understands.

Son was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia two years ago, but rejected advances to stick around for the start of Ange Postecoglou's tenure.

Postecoglou subsequently named Son as Spurs captain and last month the South Korean forward led the team to Europa League success to achieve his goal of winning silverware at the club.

Speculation over Son's future has been rife during his 10th season at Tottenham and while the club triggered a 12-month option in his deal in January, he is set to enter the final year of his contract in July.

Son will also turn 33 next month and was affected by injury problems during the 2024-25 campaign, but the Premier League club will only let their talismanic skipper leave for a significant transfer fee, PA understands.

Spurs are set to visit South Korea again later this summer for pre-season - the third time in four years they have travelled to Son's homeland to prepare for a new campaign.

Even though Son - who is currently on international duty - only managed 11 goals last term, which is his lowest return since his debut season, his global status offers enormous commercial value to the club.

Son is not the only key figure with an uncertain future with no clarity over head coach Postecoglou, who remains in the dark as to whether he will get a third season at Tottenham.