Spain 5-4 France: Lamine Yamal scores twice in nine-goal thriller to fire his side into Nations League final

Spain avoided a late comeback from France to win a nine-goal thriller and book their place in the Nations League final on Sunday.

Seventeen-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal scored twice on the evening but France mounted a comeback after scoring three times in the final 11 minutes, led by the talents of Man City target Rayan Cherki, after trailing by 5-1 in the final moments of the game.

First-half goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Merino, as rumours regarding a possible move to Arsenal for the former continue to swirl, fired Spain into a commanding lead within the first 25 minutes.

Real Madrid's new signing Dean Huijsen thought his acrobatic effort had added a third before the break, only to see his celebrations cut short due to Mikel Oyarzabal drifting offside before cushioning the ball to his team-mate.

Two goals in the space of a minute from Barcelona duo Yamal and Pedri looked to have sealed the fixture until Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for France from the penalty spot.

Momentum then looked to be with France until Mike Maignan, who has informed AC Milan of his desire to join Chelsea this summer, gifted Yamal his second of the evening after failing to divert his effort away from goal despite getting a touch on the ball.

Image: Pedri put Spain 4-0 ahead against France with an impressive finish

Cherki had come on to make his senior debut for the national side four minutes before seeing the lead extended to 5-1 - but would soon have his say on proceedings as he sparked a late flurry of goals for Didier Deschamps' side.

Image: France's Rayan Cherki, a transfer target for Man City, scored a spectacular goal on his debut

The 21-year-old scored a sublime volley from outside the area, which was then quickly followed by a Dani Vivian own-goal.

Cherki's talents were on full display yet again in added time when his inch-perfect cross found the head of Randal Kolo Muani in the box - cutting the deficit to just one goal with seconds to go - but France would run out of time before completing the comeback.

Spain will now face Portugal in Munich's final on Sunday.