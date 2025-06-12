Baller League Final Four: Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Alex Iwobi among Premier League stars enjoying inaugural UK competition

The inaugural Baller League UK season will come to a close when the winner of the Final Four is crowned on Thursday night at The O2 arena.

Eleven nights of action have excited the audience, leaving them captivated by the action, pace, gamechangers and an alternative take on the football we know and love.

Among the avid fans of the Baller League have been some Premier League players, who have swapped centre stage in the best league in the world for pitchside seats for a new era of football.

Cairney: It's what you want to see in football

"It's what everyone loves football for," Fulham's Tom Cairney told Sky Sports after watching the action live at the Baller League.

"That's what you want to see at 11 vs 11 on a Saturday, the special technical players, like the Neymars of this world.

"The small-sided games, played at this pace, is what this brings out in players.

"I really enjoyed the small, low centre of gravity players in this. The quick feet. They've really impressed me. It's all about technical ability, which I love."

What is evident is that the top-level Premier League players have an appreciation for the skill and technique on display. For some players, it reminds them of simpler times, a grassroots take on the game. A return to the cages that forged a generation of footballers.

"It's just like cage football," Nottingham Forest forward Callum Hudson-Odoi told Sky Sports.

"When I was growing up, playing in the cages with my friends, it's just like that."

Fofana: The skills make it different to the Premier League

The cage feeling is one that is shared internationally. Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana grew up in Marseille, where 'playing in the cages' was playing 'sur la terrain de sport'.

"It reminds me of the streets," Fofana said.

"When you're young, you play in the cage like this, you play just six vs six, you just enjoy it, without a problem.

"It's exciting because we see a lot of skill. We see good shots, good tackles as well.

"The skills are really important here. It's nice to see different football because it's a little bit different to the Premier League, where it is not always like that."

Hudson-Odoi's Forest team-mate Anthony Elanga added: "I used to play this back in Sweden. I just feel like jumping on the pitch and getting involved. I'd love to be out here playing. I'd play in midfield, let me dictate the play a little bit."

Hudson-Odoi: I've been impressed with PK Humble

The on-pitch action represents familiarity but some of the names involved present the opportunity for the players to be fans too.

"I've been impressed with PK Humble," said Hudson-Odoi.

"Just seeing him score his goals and doing his dancing. He brings entertainment. He brings a vibe to the whole place, it's a good energy.

"The Baller League is a big vibe. Most of our friends are playing in it, so some of it is just coming to watch the boys play. It's good energy, everybody here are good people, It's a massive thing."

West Ham's Max Kilman made an appearance, supporting some of his former non-League team-mates, but he also brought his 13-year-old brother so when he was asked why he had decided to come down his answer was simple.

"To be honest, my little brother is a big fan of Chunkz and KSI. He's obviously seen some celebrities here so he loves it," Kilman told Sky Sports.

Abraham: I'm proud of my brother

Image: AC Milan and former Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham's brother Timmy is playing for MVPs United at the Baller League

The theme of brotherly love also prompted current AC Milan and former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham to travel from the north of Italy to the east of London to watch his younger brother Timmy.

Timmy has been representing MVPs United, managed by Alisha Lehmann and Maya Jama.

"I've had to get onto my brother a few times," Tammy joked, speaking to Sky Sports.

"But he's doing well, it's good to see these players given the opportunity to showcase themselves live on Sky, I'm proud of my brother."

A future in Baller League management?

The inevitable question that chases players during their careers: What next after playing? The Baller League may have offered a different avenue for players.

"I think I'd be alright playing in the Baller League, but I won't be joining anytime soon. I'd like to be a gaffer or have my own team one time," Cairney said.

His Fulham team-mate, Alex Iwobi, holds similar ambitions, hinting discussions could even be under way, saying after matchday six: "I've heard rumours that we might get a team soon."

Tottenham defender Kevin Danso sat back and took a tactical view of the Baller League when he attended. The Europa League winner was a fan of how sides navigated the ever-changing rules.

"I found out that they're taking it very, very seriously," Danso said.

"It's exceeded my expectations. The quality was there, nice bits of play.

"They've been training, three-vs-threes, you know, the kind of game-changer moments they have, and it's just interesting to see the different tactics that they're using.

"In games like this, the defensive side kind of goes unnoticed, so I took a lot more notice with the offensive stuff, and the offensive stuff was good, but the defensive stuff was also good. If you're defending here you have to be really, really alert on the pitch.

"Then you've got to hang on to each other, and it's good to see that the defensive always then steps up. It's good tactics."

From entertainment to a feeling of familiarity, Premier League stars have loved the Baller League. Remember, the likes of John Terry, Micah Richards, Alan Shearer and Robert Pires were also once Premier League stars but they are now involved in the Baller League.

Judging by how the current crop of top-flight talent have enjoyed the competition so far, I think we can guess the next generation of legends that will be keen to get involved.