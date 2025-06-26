Myles Lewis-Skelly: Arsenal left-back signs new long-term contract after breakout season

Myles Lewis-Skelly has vowed to "keep staying humble" after signing a new long-term contract at Arsenal.

Sky Sports News understands the defender has signed a five-year deal up to the summer of 2030.

The 18-year-old academy product proved a revelation at left-back last term after forcing his way into Mikel Arteta's team in December.

In total, he made 39 appearances, scoring his first goal in Arsenal's 5-1 win over Manchester City in February, after which he mimicked the celebration of Erling Haaland, who questioned who he was and told Arteta to "stay humble" in the reverse fixture in September.

Lewis-Skelly also became the youngest player to score on his England debut when he found the net in their 2-0 win over Albania in March.

"I'm so proud and happy," he told Arsenal.com. "I know those words are simple, but I think they sum up how I feel signing for this club. I'm a fan and it's like a dream come true.

"I've embodied the values of Hale End and come through. I've still got a lot of years ahead of me, so if I can keep staying humble and being a good person, that's the most important thing to me.

"I know I've taken a lot of experience from the games about the positive moments, the mistakes that I've made. I'm definitely more ready now for the next season. I just want to keep learning and keep improving.

"I want a legacy. I want to win everything there is to win in the game. I want to win trophies on the biggest stages whilst being a person that's always learning and stays grounded, which is so important."

Lewis-Skelly came through Arsenal's youth ranks as a midfielder but has been converted into a left-back by Arteta, usurping Riccardo Calafiori and others in the manager's pecking order.

His performances earned him a nomination for the PFA Young Player of the Year award earlier this month, with fellow academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri also among the six players on the shortlist.

Lewis-Skelly's new contract follows news of an extension for central defender Gabriel, who has committed until 2029. The club also hope to tie Nwaneri to a new deal.

Analysis: New deal richly deserved

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Lewis-Skelly's new contract is well-deserved following an outstanding breakthrough season. His impact was all the more impressive given he was playing in a new position. He finished the campaign as Arteta's first-choice left-back, aged 18, having never previously played there.

The teenager appears to hold the same status for England under Tuchel having impressed in the March fixtures against Albania and Latvia, underlining his knack for seizing his chances. Lewis-Skelly has strength of character to match his brilliant talent.

Image: Lewis-Skelly has impressed alongside former academy team-mate Ethan Nwaneri

He has excelled in and out of possession for Arsenal, proving tough to beat in one-on-ones - he was only dribbled past once in 1,370 Premier League minutes last term, according to Opta - and consistently passing with precision and purpose even under pressure.

His passing accuracy rate of 93.55 per cent put him seventh among all Premier League players last season and he ranked similarly highly in terms of duel success.

There were moments of over-exuberance too, of course, most notably in the form of two red cards, one of which was overturned, but Lewis-Skelly's value to his managers is clear and it is easy to understand why. An outstanding young talent, his new deal reflects his growing status for club and country.

