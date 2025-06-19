Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid star admitted to hospital whilst at Club World Cup

Kylian Mbappe is in hospital receiving treatment for gastroenteritis, Real Madrid have announced.

Mbappe missed Real Madrid's opening Club World Cup match against Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal on Wednesday.

The statement read: "Our player Kylian Mbappé has acute gastroenteritis and has been hospitalized for various tests and treatment."

Mbappe has been instrumental for Real Madrid this season, scoring 31 LaLiga goals since his high-profile summer move from Paris St Germain.

Real Madrid enter the tournament as one of the favourites, having dominated European football over the last decade, winning five of the last 10 Champions League titles but did only draw 1-1 with Al Hilal without Mbappe.

According to the NHS website, gastroenteritis is a common mild stomach bug characterised by diarrhoea and vomiting, often related to food poisoning. It typically lasts less than a week.

Madrid return to Club World Cup action on Sunday, facing Pachuca in North Carolina.