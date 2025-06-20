 Skip to content
Transfer

Andre Onana transfer news: Monaco interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper

Monaco are exploring the conditions of a deal to sign Andre Onana from Man Utd, say Sky in Italy; Cameroon international goalkeeper joined Man Utd from Inter Milan two years ago; Jadon Sancho attracting interest from Juventus

Friday 20 June 2025 16:29, UK

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana warming up ahead of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, first leg match at Lyon
Image: Onana has been linked with an exit this summer

Monaco are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to Sky in Italy

The French club are understood to be exploring the conditions of a deal for the 29-year-old.

Onana has been linked with an exit this summer after making numerous high-profile errors at Old Trafford.

He has three years left on his contract having joined from Inter Milan for £47.3m in July 2023.

Onana has made 101 appearances in all competitions across his two seasons at Manchester United.

He was part of their FA Cup win in his first campaign and featured regularly last term but only started one of United's last four Premier League games, with Altay Bayindir playing in his place.

According to Opta, Onana's total of eight errors leading to goals in all competitions since the start of the 2023/24 season is the second-highest of all Premier League players, behind only Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Manchester United are expected to be busy this summer as Ruben Amorim looks to reshape his squad following the club's lowest-ever Premier League finish.

Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof have all been released while Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho are among the other players linked with moves.

Juventus have explored the conditions of a deal for Sancho, with Napoli also interested in the player, who has a year left on his contract and spent last season on loan at Chelsea.

In terms of incomings, United have completed a £62.5m move to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are also interested in Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Onana's suitors Monaco finished third in France's Ligue 1 last season and are managed by former Borussia Monchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt boss Adi Hutter.

Man Utd start at home to Arsenal on Sky

Manchester United fixtures 2025/26

Manchester United will kick off the new Premier League season with a blockbuster Super Sunday game against Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17, live on Sky Sports.

The opening-weekend fixture sets the tone for a tough start: United, along with Arsenal, have been handed the joint-hardest start to the season based on the finishing positions last season of their opening six opponents this term.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sky Sports' Ron Walker explains why Manchester United and Arsenal have the toughest starts to the new Premier League season

After taking on the Gunners, Ruben Amorim's side then face back-to-back matches at rivals Manchester City and at home to Chelsea at the beginning of September, before travelling to champions Liverpool on October 18.

Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season

Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.

