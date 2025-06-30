Women's Euro 2025 predictions: Winner, best player and top goalscorer for the tournament in Switzerland

Ahead of Women's Euro 2025 in Switzerland, Sky Sports' pundits, reporters and journalists make their predictions for the tournament...

'Netherlands can be the surprise package'

Sky Sports pundit and co-commentator Emma Byrne:

Player to watch - Wieke Kaptein (Netherlands)

I think she's going to be a huge player very soon and I'm hoping the Euros brings that out in her. These competitions tend to find these players and they become big stars and I think it's going to be the Netherlands midfielder.

Image: Wieke Kaptein could have a breakout tournament for Netherlands

Game to watch - Germany vs Sweden

Germany were very impressive when they played against England. They're a young team and I was wondering how they would be, but I think they've actually grown even further so I'm looking forward to seeing them. Sweden are always a steady ship but I think they're also getting much better.

Surprise package - Netherlands

I know they're kind of in and around it usually, but no one really ever tips them and I think they're going to be the best we've seen them in a long time. They're a young team with excellent players.

Top goalscorer - Alexia Putellas (Spain)

I think it's going to be a Spain player up and around it. Alexia is on fire at the moment for a midfielder, she scores a huge amount of goals and she is also on penalties which I have a feeling Spain are going to have a few of.

'Gwinn has potential to be player of the tournament'

Sky Sports senior football journalist Charlotte Marsh:

Player to watch - Giulia Gwinn (Germany)

Hardly a newcomer to the international stage, this will be Gwinn's first tournament as captain - and she's only 25. She was pivotal for her country at Euro 2022 and the 2024 Olympics as Germany took home the bronze medal. She has the potential to be crowned the player of the tournament.

Winners and runners-up - Spain and Germany

Image: Spain are being tipped for the Euro 2025 title after winning the 2023 Women's World Cup, beating England

Not staying too far from the pack here, but they are arguably the two strongest teams in the competition. It's hard to see anyone beating Spain for the crown, and Germany could finish as runners-up in a second successive European Championship.

Game to watch - England vs Wales

It doesn't get better than a home nations derby in a major tournament. It will also round off an incredibly tough group where there could be a lot on the line for both. England will be the favourites to win, but never write off an underdog, especially if they're Welsh.

Surprise package - Belgium

Belgium have been quietly building their reputation over the last few years and this could be the year they show they can compete with the big names. In fact, they beat England in April and had a narrow 3-2 defeat to Spain in the Nations League. By no means a pushover, they will be a tricky opponent for any team.

Top goalscorer - Alessia Russo (England)

Russo had a superb second half of the season with Arsenal under Renee Slegers, and has scored in each of the last two Lionesses games. England can smash in the goals when they want to, and as the starting striker, expect Russo to rack up a few this summer.

'Norway can be a surprise package' Sky Sports pundit Anita Asante:



Player to watch - Claudia Pina (Spain)



23 years old, a clinical goalscorer with eight goals and four assists in 27 appearances for Barcelona. She had significant impact in the Champions League, showing her ability to perform on the biggest stage.



Game to watch - Spain vs England



A potential semi-final clash that promises tactical intrigue and high-quality football.



Surprise package - Norway



With a rejuvenated squad and key players returning from injury, they could surpass expectations.

'Final matches in Group D the games to watch'

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui:

Player to watch - Claudia Pina (Spain)

The top scorer in the Champions League, Pina's development this season has been impressive. She's not a guaranteed starter but given her record this year, if she gets game time she could be the player of the tournament.

Image: Claudia Pina was the top scorer in last season's Champions League

Winners and runners-up - Spain and Germany

How can you look past the world champions? Yes, they lost to England at the end of last year but this is a team packed full of stars, no major injury concerns and a style of football that can cause any team problems. Germany have an exciting squad led by the excellent Giulia Gwinn but can they really beat Spain?

Game to watch - Last games in Group D

While England are taking on Wales in St Gallen it could be a winner-and-in battle between Netherlands and France in Zurich. The 'group of death' will see one of the favourites dumped out before the knockout stages.

Surprise package - Belgium

Ask England how difficult Belgium are to beat. They're well coached, defensively strong, in one of the weaker groups and in Tessa Wullaert, they have a striker capable of scoring important goals.

Top scorer - Salma Paralluelo (Spain)

She starred at the World Cup two years ago and she's an even better player now. Her athleticism terrifies defenders, while her all-round game has improved significantly due to her time at Barcelona.

'Agyemang the player to watch' Sky Sports News reporter Miriam Walker-Khan:



Player to watch - Michelle Agyemang (England)



I think she could be a secret weapon for England as other nations won't know what to expect due to her only having that one cap. That one game - and goal!- was unforgettable, and crucially showed how confident she can be. I think Sarina Wiegman sees something exciting in Agyemang and I hope we get to see more of that at the Euros.



Game to watch - England vs Netherlands



I think this will be a crucial one for England and the group in general.

'Wales will relish underdog tag'

Sky Sports pundit and co-commentator Niamh Fahey:

Player to watch - Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

Her season in the latter stages of Champions League speaks volumes and she is the difference maker at both club and country, although she will need to recover from her recent illness in order to make an impact.

Winner and runner-up - Spain and Germany

Spain have an unbelievable squad with match winners and are strong in every department. Germany are a young team that have been building with so much quality. An outside choice, but I think one team which could go far.

Image: Salma Paralluelo is being tipped as the tournament's top scorer

The game to watch - England vs Wales

It's Wales' maiden tournament and a derby game. Also the last group game, so it doesn't get tastier than that.

Surprise package - Wales

They are underdogs but will relish the tag. A seasoned squad with so much quality and a well-drilled team that are set up well. Underestimate at your peril.

Top goalscorer - Salma Paralluelo (Spain)

An outside choice and not regular starter, but has the ability to create and take goals with pace and technical ability. It's a big tournament for the Barcelona player