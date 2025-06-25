England reach U21 Euros final: Harvey Elliott shines as Lee Carsley says it is a 'shame' to only have one game left with 'outstanding team'

England manager Lee Carsley says it is "a shame" that his team only have one more game together, hailing his "outstanding" players as they reached a second successive U21 Euros final.

The Young Lions beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Bratislava on Wednesday to secure their spot in Saturday's showpiece, where they will face France or Germany.

Two goals from Harvey Elliott - who was praised by Carsley - helped England to their semi-final win, with the team having one more game together to defend the title they won in 2023.

Discussing his squad - many of whom will no longer be eligible for the U21s after Saturday's final - the manager told Channel 4: "Harvey has been outstanding. He's one of many who has stood up. They're developing as a team and it's just a shame we only have one game left because I think this team is outstanding.

"Harvey and Charlie [Cresswell] didn't play a lot of minutes in the last campaign. We knew how important they'd be and they've taken that on board - the responsibility of driving the rest of the squad.

Elliott and Cresswell were part of England's victorious squad two years ago and Carsley added: "They are two that have been in this position before and can help."

The game saw two cooling breaks in either half amid sweltering conditions in Slovakia and Carsley offered an insight into how England have tried to deal with the conditions.

Image: The sweltering conditions in Bratislava saw cooling breaks in either half

"We knew it was going to be very hot. We've done all of our training sessions in the hottest part of the day to prepare them for this kind of event," he said.

"We've not hidden from the sun, we've exposed them to it, even to the point where we've given them opportunities to sunbathe after training and be exposed to the heat, and it definitely helps."

Elliott: We deserve to be in the final

Image: England's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the semi-final

England goalscorer Elliott and will be hoping his form can continue in Saturday's final, which he says the Young Lions "deserve" to be in.

"It was amazing," he told Channel 4 after the game. "A really tough game but to win is incredible. I can't put it into words. Another final but we need to rest, recover and go again because it's not over yet.

"Tonight was another amazing experience. Really tough conditions once again, but the way the lads dug deep, I think we deserved the final.

"It's one last push now and hopefully we can be crowned champions again."

There may be a lingering injury doubt over the Liverpool midfielder's availability for the weekend, with Elliott admitting he tweaked his knee while celebrating his first goal.

He added: "I don't know what I've done to my knee but it's hurting. Hopefully it's nothing too silly. It was a silly decision from me but it was living in the moment. You do these things.

"The pitch was dry and it's the price I've got to pay but it is what it is."

Analysis: Elliott the best player on the pitch

Sky Sports' Adam Bate at Tehelne Pole:

"Lee Carsley is now one game away from retaining England's crown as champions of Europe at U21 level.

"Two years ago, they didn't concede a goal. It has not been that straightforward in Slovakia but maybe we have learned more about these players as a result.

"They had to recover from that extraordinary equaliser and did so thanks to a moment of magic from Harvey Elliott.

"The Liverpool player was part of the squad in 2023 but he is a star of this one. The best player on the pitch and the scorer of both of England's goals.

"Whether it is Germany or France, it will be a testing final on Saturday. But the future for these players - and Carsley himself - looks bright."