Christian Norgaard transfer news: Arsenal agree fee with Brentford to sign midfielder
Arsenal agree fee of £10m plus add-ons to sign Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard; one source says add-ons amount to £5m if they are all met, taking total deal to £15m; Brentford captain wants to move to the Gunners, with personal terms not expected to be an issue
Wednesday 25 June 2025 21:32, UK
Arsenal have agreed a fee of £10m plus add-ons to sign Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.
One source has told Sky Sports News those add-ons amount to £5m if they are all met, taking the total value of the deal to a possible £15m.
There is still some further work to do to sign the 31-year-old Bees captain but everything is pointing towards a conclusion in the coming days.
The Denmark international wants to move to the Emirates Stadium and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.
The Gunners' interest in the Brentford captain comes amid Thomas Partey's expiring contract at Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta's side are acting quickly after being thus far unable to find an agreement over a new deal for Partey.
As it stands, the Ghana international will leave the Gunners when his contract expires next week.
The 32-year-old's representatives have been approached by clubs in Saudi Arabia and Europe.
Arsenal are yet to make a signing this summer, but goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected in London this week to put the final touches to a £5m switch from Chelsea to the Gunners.
The north London side are also closing in on a £51m deal to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.
Norgaard to follow Frank out of Bees door?
Norgaard's potential move to Arsenal would bring an end to his six-year spell at Brentford.
He joined the west London club from Italian side Fiorentina in May 2019 and became a key player for Brentford in their promotion to the Premier League.
Norgaard was hugely influential under Bees boss Thomas Frank, who left earlier this month to become the new Tottenham head coach after seven impressive years at Brentford.
Brentford could now see their captain follow their manager out the exit door - and their star player could also follow in Bryan Mbeumo.
Manchester United have made an improved bid of more than £60m for Mbeumo, who is also a Tottenham target.
A summer of change at the Gtech Community Stadium is set to see Keith Andrews appointed as the club's new head coach this week.
Brentford spoke to a number of high-profile managers from across Europe but have opted for someone who knows the club and their systems, and they believe Andrews can become a top head coach, having joined as an assistant to Frank last year.
