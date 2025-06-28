Jamie Gittens transfer news: Chelsea agree deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign forward

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jamie Gittens for a fee worth £55.5m (€65m).

Talks have been progressing in the US, where both teams are taking part in the Club World Cup and, despite Bayern Munich also being interested, a deal has now been agreed for the 20-year-old to move to Stamford Bridge on a seven-year deal.

Earlier this month, Dortmund turned down an offer worth £42m, and the two clubs were unable to agree a deal before the first window closed on 10 June.

An eventual agreement between the two sides comes amid the west London club's search to strengthen wide areas following the decision not to take up the option to sign Jadon Sancho permanently.

The winger is set for a medical with the Blues, but should the move be finalised before the end of the Club World Cup, he will not be allowed to feature for Enzo Maresca's side.

FIFA rules state that a player cannot play for two teams during the tournament, with Gittens appearing in Dortmund's first group game against Fluminense.

The England U21 international contributed 12 goals and five assists in 48 games in all competitions for Dortmund last season.

Gittens has previously been affiliated with the Stamford Bridge outfit, having been on Chelsea's books as a youth player before making the switch to Manchester City.

He moved to Germany in 2020, following in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, and broke into the Dortmund team in 2022.

Gittens has also made 11 appearances for England Under-21s, but was not included in Lee Carsley's squad for the European Championships.

Gittens' return to English football will see him competing for a place in Enzo Maresca's side with the likes of Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke, who currently occupy the wide positions.

Image: Gittens is set to return to English football

With Chelsea agreeing a deal to sign Gittens, the 20-year-old winger looks set to become a Premier League player, but his route there has been a little different.

In conversation with coaches and team-mates, we analyse the reasons for his rise and what could come next for him at Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports explores his his early promise at Reading, his development at Dortmund and how he fits in at Chelsea.

