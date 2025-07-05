Noni Madueke transfer news: Chelsea expecting bid from Arsenal for winger
Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has emerged as a top target for Arsenal; Madueke has made 45 appearances this season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists; Madueke joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 and has played 91 times for the club; His contract runs until 2030
Saturday 5 July 2025 19:40, UK
Chelsea are expecting an offer from Arsenal for Noni Madueke.
Sky Sports News understands the 23-year-old winger is emerging as a top target for Arsenal.
The Gunners have looked at a number of players in the forward positions, including Real Madrid's Rodrygo. It is understood they have kept an eye on Madueke's development. There has not been any club-to-club contact yet.
Arsenal have only added goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and are looking to sign a left winger. Madueke, though, played at right wing 33 times for Chelsea during the 2024/25 season and only seven on the left.
Arsenal also have Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri to fill the right-winger spot.
Following Chelsea's 2-1 quarter-final win against Palmeiras at the Club World Cup on Saturday, head coach Enzo Maresca said that any players in his squad who are unhappy are free to leave.
Madueke came on as a second-half substitute for Christopher Nkunku in Philadelphia and stretched the Palmeiras defence.
Chelsea signed Madueke from PSV Eindhoven for £29m in January 2023 and he has five years left on his contract.
Chelsea have strengthened significantly in attack with strikers Liam Delap arriving for £30m from Ipswich Town and Joao Pedro joining from Brighton in a deal worth up to £60m.
The club also added Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £48.5m plus £3.5m in potential add-ons.
Chelsea's summer transfer business
In
Jamie Gittens - Dortmund, £51.5m
Joao Pedro - Brighton, £60m
Liam Delap - Ipswich, £30m
Estevao Willian - Palmeiras, £29.1m
Dario Essugo - Sporting, £18.5m
Mamadou Sarr - RC Strasbourg, undisclosed
Out
Bashir Humphrey - Burnley, undisclosed
Marcus Bettinelli - Man City, undisclosed
Kepa Arrizabalga - Arsenal, £5m
