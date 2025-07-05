Jamie Gittens transfer news: Chelsea sign Borussia Dortmund forward in £51.5m deal

Chelsea have signed Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens in a deal worth £51.5m on a seven-year contract.

Talks had been progressing in the US, where both teams had been taking part in the Club World Cup and despite Bayern Munich also being interested, the 20-year-old has agreed a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge.

Dortmund confirmed the transfer had been agreed in Florida on Thursday evening.

The west London club have been looking to strengthen the wide areas following the decision not to take up the option to sign Jadon Sancho permanently.

The England U21 international contributed 12 goals and five assists in 48 games in all competitions for Dortmund last season.

Upon signing for Chelsea, Gittens said: "It feels great. It's a great feeling to join such a big club as Chelsea.

"I can't wait to learn from everyone in the team and to push myself to the max here. It's an amazing feeling."

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

It wasn't always thrill-a-minute under Enzo Maresca last season at Chelsea. Far from it. Gittens can add spark to the team's attacking play.

Comparisons with Sancho are inevitable, given their career histories and preferred left-wing role but Gittens' output of dribbles and crosses at around twice the rate of the former Blues loanee illustrates the different approach the new arrival is likely to bring.

In fact, Gittens' mesmeric, high-speed dribbling ability is on another level in terms of frequency compared to what we saw from Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke in the Premier League this past season, too. Gittens has been a livewire in the Bundesliga and the plan will be for him to translate that into Maresca's set-up.

On paper, it should be a good fit. As the passing network for Chelsea last season shows, Maresca likes his players to find the wingers high and wide. From there, Gittens will relish the one-on-one battles with full-backs as he looks to create opportunities to cut inside and shoot on his favoured right foot or go on the outside to cross for England youth-team pal Liam Delap or Nicolas Jackson.

Image: Chelsea's passing network from the 2024/25 Premier League season shows how Enzo Maresca likes to find his wingers high and wide on the pitch

Gittens' top speed of 35.96km/hr was the 16th-fastest clocked in the German top flight last season and the prospect of him stretching defences or igniting counters is an enticing one for Blues fans who have found their side too predictable of late. If Sancho's lack of pace was a criticism aimed at him, it won't be an issue for Gittens.

Like most Chelsea signings, at 20 years old, Gittens has room to improve and experience to add to his game. He is not the finished article. But his unpredictability on the ball will be a welcome addition at Stamford Bridge.

Jamie Gittens - Dortmund, £51.5m

Joao Pedro - Brighton, £60m

Liam Delap - Ipswich, £30m

Estevao Willian - Palmeiras, £29.1m

Dario Essugo - Sporting, £18.5m

Mamadou Sarr - RC Strasbourg, undisclosed

Out

Bashir Humphrey - Burnley, undisclosed

Marcus Bettinelli - Man City, undisclosed

Kepa Arrizabalga - Arsenal, £5m

