Yoane Wissa transfer news: Nottingham Forest make another bid for striker

Nottingham Forest have renewed their interest in Brentford striker Yoane Wissa; Brentford rejected a bid in January from Forest worth around £22m; Wissa joined Brentford from Lorient in 2021 for around £7.2m; He has also attracted interest from Tottenham and West Ham

Thursday 10 July 2025 21:04, UK

Image: Yoane Wissa scored 20 goals in 39 appearances for Brenford last season

Nottingham Forest have made a bid for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

Forest have a long-term interest in the player and have bid for him in previous windows.

The exact value of the offer is not clear yet but Brentford would find it very difficult to sell both Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo in this window.

Mbeumo wants to move to Manchester United, however, but talks haven't progressed as yet.

Forest have renewed their interest in Wissa having had a bid worth around £22m rejected in January.

Wissa signed for Brentford from Lorient in 2021 for just £7.2m and has one year left on his contract.

He turns 29 in September and would provide versatility, being able to play anywhere across the frontline. Wissa scored 20 goals in 39 appearances last season and also provided four assists.

Tottenham Hotspur also remain interested in signing Wissa this summer.

Forest are set to lose Anthony Elanga to Newcastle in a £55m deal while Tottenham have triggered the £60m release clause in Morgan Gibbs-White's contract.

