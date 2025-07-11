Rangers: Max Aarons and James Tavernier can play together insists Russell Martin as he closes in on seventh summer signing

Russell Martin is urging Rangers captain James Tavernier to fight for his place, insisting there is space for both him and on-loan signing Max Aarons in his new-look side.

The Bournemouth right-back was Martin's first summer addition, with questions being raised about what that means for mainstay Tavernier.

Aarons played just 338 minutes with the Premier League side and Valencia last season, while the Ibrox skipper featured in 53 matches across all competitions.

Martin is determined to raise competition in the squad as he looks to bring silverware back to the club.

"If you play for Rangers, there needs to be a level of discomfort or uncertainty about your role in the team," he told Sky Sports News at their pre-season training camp at St George's Park.

"I don't think anyone can be nailed on. You need to be able to prove yourself every single week.

"I played 300 games at a club [Norwich] and captained a lot of them and never felt comfortable once.

"They tried to replace me every single season with different players.

"When new players come in, how people respond will dictate if they're playing, when they're playing, how they're playing.

"There's definitely a chance that Max and Tav can be on the same pitch together for sure."

Rangers close to seventh summer signing

The club are close to finalising a deal for winger Djeidi Gassama from Sheffield Wednesday, awaiting final confirmation from the Owls as they look to sign the French U20 international.

Gassama moved to Sheffield Wednesday two years ago after coming through the Paris Saint-Germain academy and scored eight goals last season, as he won the club's player of the year award.

The club are also weighing up a move for Hull City winger Abu Kamara, as revealed by Sky Sports News on Thursday.

It is thought Rangers would be keen to land the player, who has two caps for England's under-20s to his name, on a cut-price deal amid Hull City's ongoing financial issues and transfer restrictions.

While Leicester City's Conor Coady remains of interest, it is understood there are no talks ongoing to sign Jamie Vardy.

Which players could leave this summer?

Meanwhile, the club have agreed a deal for defender Robin Propper to return to Dutch club FC Twente.

He moved to Ibrox last summer and will now be allowed to return to the Eredivisie if he can agree personal terms.

Rangers will also allow the likes of Leon King, Ben Davies, Clinton Nsiala and Jose Cifuentes depart this summer.

Rangers have already signed Lyall Cameron, Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell, Emmanuel Fernandez, Thelo Aasgaard and Nasser Djiga this summer.

