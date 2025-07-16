England vs Sweden: Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses should not take Euro 2025 quarter-final opponents for granted - or else

Put some respect on Sweden’s name.

So much of the talk about the upcoming quarter-final has been about the 4-0 Euros hammering England put on them three years ago in the semi-final and Alessia Russo's famous backheel.

The Lionesses, though, aren't writing off Sweden. In fact, they respect them deeply as for years they wanted to be them.

"Sweden's previous results at tournaments are incredible. They're relentless," Lionesses captain Leah Williamson admits.

England have only ever beaten Sweden four times in their 29 previous match-ups. Sweden have defeated England four times in European Championships alone.

Additionally, both sets of players know each other well. 14 of the Sweden squad have previously played for or are currently employed by English clubs.

Image: England have avoided Spain and Germany on their side of Euros draw

Magdalena Eriksson won five WSL titles with Chelsea, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Natalie Bjorn have just won the treble at the same club, while three Swedes were in the Arsenal squad that won the Champions League in May.

The most famous of the trio is Stina Blackstenius, who scored the winning goal in Lisbon to secure Arsenal's biggest prize in 18 years.

Williamson goes up against Blackstenius in training every day and admits her club team-mate doesn't get the respect she deserves.

Image: Leah Williamson and Arsenal team-mate Stina Blackstenius will go head-to-head when England face Sweden in Euro 2025

"She's a great player and has been for many years now. Her experience speaks for itself," warns Williamson.

It's not just Blackstenius who England feel is disrespected, it's the same across the whole team.

Sweden weren't many people's favourites for the tournament but perhaps they should have had a greater role in the discussion.

They've topped a group with eight-time winners Germany, dismantling them 4-1. They haven't lost a game for more than a year, knocked defending champions USA out of the 2023 World Cup and are sixth in FIFA's World Rankings, just one place below England.

Image: Sweden were 4-1 winners against Germany in their final Group D game

"Sweden are good," Georgia Stanway insists. "They're a direct team, they're physical and they can pose us challenges. I don't think we've played that style of play."

So far England have prepared for an athletic and skilful France team, followed by potential pass-masters Netherlands and then a Wales team expected to defend for the lives.

Sweden offer another type of threat.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England midfielder Georgia Stanway speaks to Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui following the Lionesses' 6-1 win over Wales to send them through to the Euro 2025 quarter-finals

The England squad's been preparing for long balls, tests of strength, a bombardment of crosses, dangerous wingers, fast breaks and sensational set pieces.

For all the talk about "proper England" this game could be the most "English" clash of the whole competition.

It could be a scrappy, physical and uncomfortable meeting but an entertaining match nonetheless. Both teams are unafraid to figuratively and literally leave their mark.

England sent their rivals packing from the last Euros in a humbling manner.

A win for a highly-motivated Sweden side won't just give them revenge, it'll send a message to the rest of the competition that they shouldn't have been written off in the first place.