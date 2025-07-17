Yoane Wissa transfer news: Newcastle turn attention to Brentford forward amid Liverpool interest in Hugo Ekitike
Newcastle are interested in Brentford forward Yoane Wissa; the Magpies are aware they could miss out on Hugo Ekitike amid interest from Liverpool; Newcastle saw a club-record offer of £70m for Ekitike turned down by Eintracht Frankfurt
Thursday 17 July 2025 11:50, UK
Newcastle are interested in Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.
The Magpies are in the market for a striker, knowing that they could miss out on Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike amid interest from Liverpool.
Newcastle saw a club-record bid of £70m rejected by the Bundesliga club for Ekitike.
Sky Sports News understands Wissa is valued around £30m - with one year left on his Bees contract - but other sources have claimed the figure is closer to £40m.
The 28-year-old Congo international scored 19 goals across his 35 Premier League appearances last season.
Nottingham Forest had a bid of around £25m turned down for Wissa earlier this window.
Tottenham had also been interested in the forward but the arrival of Mohammed Kudus has lessened the need for the addition of Wissa.
If Newcastle or any club does a deal for Wissa, it would have implications for Manchester United's pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo.
SSN reported that Brentford are highly unlikely to sell both players. The departure of Wissa would make it incredibly difficult for Brentford to sell Mbeumo as well.
It is seen by the club as too significant a loss of attacking talent and goals after already losing their head coach Thomas Frank and captain Christian Norgaard this summer.
Liverpool open talks to sign Ekitike
Liverpool are expected to make a bid for Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike.
While a formal offer has not been made yet, Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday they had opened talks with the Bundesliga club for the striker after it was revealed on Tuesday they were expected to rival Newcastle for the striker.
Sky Sports News also understands Newcastle are aware of Liverpool's interest and are reviewing their options, with Brentford forward Yoane Wissa now a target.
Liverpool have moved for Ekitike after being told Alexander Isak is not for sale in this window.
The Premier League champions have always been interested in Isak but it is understood Newcastle have no interest in selling their striker and value him at least at £150m.
The Reds have been scoping out the market all summer for possible centre-forward options, establishing availability and price - but they have not made an offer for Isak.
