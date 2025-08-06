Jack Grealish transfer news: Everton approach Man City over possible loan deal for England winger

Everton have approached Manchester City over a possible deal to sign Jack Grealish.

Talks will focus on the possibility of a season-long loan, though negotiations are at an early stage. He is a player much admired by David Moyes.

Grealish is desperate for more game time as he looks to force his way into England boss Thomas Tuchel's thinking for next summer's World Cup.

He has been working with a personal trainer in a bid to ensure he is in the best possible condition for the upcoming season.

Thomas Tuchel says Jack Grealish needs to be playing regular football in order to be selected for England.

Pep Guardiola has offered no guarantees that Grealish will remain at the Etihad, and the £100m club-record signing has been struggling for regular games.

He made just one Premier League start last season, and was an unused substitute at Wembley for the FA Cup Final defeat to Crystal Palace.

However, Grealish remains one of the biggest earners at the Etihad, and it is understood that it would be difficult for Everton to afford all of his wages, which are thought to be worth £300,000 per week.

That issue will now be the focus of talks between Everton and City, as they try to reach an agreement over how his salary will be shared. There is a sense that, if a deal can be reached, it is likely to be later in the window.

In

Charly Alcaraz - Flamengo, £12m

Thierno Barry - Villarreal, £27m

Mark Travers - Bournemouth, £4m

Adam Aznou - Bayern Munich, £10m

Out

Neal Maupay - Marseille, undisclosed

Jenson Metcalfe - Bradford, undisclosed

Matthew Apter - Cardiff, free

Asmir Begovic - Leicester, free

Luke Butterfield - Chesterfield, free

Mason Holgate - Al-Gharafa, free

Zan-Luk Leban - NK Celje, free

Joao Virginia - Sporting CP, free

Ashley Young - Ipswich, free

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - released

Billy Crellin - released

Abdoulaye Doucoure - released

