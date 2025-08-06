Jack Grealish transfer news: Everton approach Man City over possible loan deal for England winger
Talks are at an early stage between Everton and Man City over a possible loan for Grealish; the 29-year-old made just one Premier League start during 2024/25; Grealish's wages are thought to be worth £300,000 per week
Wednesday 6 August 2025 14:13, UK
Everton have approached Manchester City over a possible deal to sign Jack Grealish.
Talks will focus on the possibility of a season-long loan, though negotiations are at an early stage. He is a player much admired by David Moyes.
Grealish is desperate for more game time as he looks to force his way into England boss Thomas Tuchel's thinking for next summer's World Cup.
He has been working with a personal trainer in a bid to ensure he is in the best possible condition for the upcoming season.
Pep Guardiola has offered no guarantees that Grealish will remain at the Etihad, and the £100m club-record signing has been struggling for regular games.
He made just one Premier League start last season, and was an unused substitute at Wembley for the FA Cup Final defeat to Crystal Palace.
However, Grealish remains one of the biggest earners at the Etihad, and it is understood that it would be difficult for Everton to afford all of his wages, which are thought to be worth £300,000 per week.
That issue will now be the focus of talks between Everton and City, as they try to reach an agreement over how his salary will be shared. There is a sense that, if a deal can be reached, it is likely to be later in the window.
Everton transfers
In
Charly Alcaraz - Flamengo, £12m
Thierno Barry - Villarreal, £27m
Mark Travers - Bournemouth, £4m
Adam Aznou - Bayern Munich, £10m
Out
Neal Maupay - Marseille, undisclosed
Jenson Metcalfe - Bradford, undisclosed
Matthew Apter - Cardiff, free
Asmir Begovic - Leicester, free
Luke Butterfield - Chesterfield, free
Mason Holgate - Al-Gharafa, free
Zan-Luk Leban - NK Celje, free
Joao Virginia - Sporting CP, free
Ashley Young - Ipswich, free
Dominic Calvert-Lewin - released
Billy Crellin - released
Abdoulaye Doucoure - released
