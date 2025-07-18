Sean Longstaff: Leeds United sign midfielder from Newcastle for a fee in excess of £12m
Sean Longstaff has signed a four-year deal at Leeds; Sky Sports News understands the fee to bring the 27-year-old to Elland Road is in excess of £12m; Longstaff had been at Newcastle since 2006
Friday 18 July 2025 21:04, UK
Leeds have confirmed the signing of Sean Longstaff from Newcastle.
Sky Sports News understands the fee paid is in excess of £12m.
The 27-year-old midfielder has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road.
Longstaff had been at Newcastle since 2006 and made over 200 first team appearances for the club.
He becomes the fifth summer signing for Leeds, after Sebastiaan Bornau, Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Gabriel Gudmundsson.
Leeds transfers
In
Sean Longstaff - Newcastle, £12m
Sebastiaan Bornauw - Wolfsburg, £5.1m
Lukas Nmecha - Wolfsburg, free
Jaka Bijol - Udinese, £15m
Gabriel Gudmundsson - Lille, £10m
Out
Josuha Guilavogui - released
Joe Snowdon - Swindon, free
Junior Firpo - released
Max Wober - Werder Bremen, loan
