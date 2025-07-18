Sean Longstaff: Leeds United sign midfielder from Newcastle for a fee in excess of £12m

Leeds have confirmed the signing of Sean Longstaff from Newcastle.

Sky Sports News understands the fee paid is in excess of £12m.

The 27-year-old midfielder has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Sean Longstaff's best Premier League goals as Leeds United show strong interest in the Newcastle midfielder.

Longstaff had been at Newcastle since 2006 and made over 200 first team appearances for the club.

He becomes the fifth summer signing for Leeds, after Sebastiaan Bornau, Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

In

Sean Longstaff - Newcastle, £12m

Sebastiaan Bornauw - Wolfsburg, £5.1m

Lukas Nmecha - Wolfsburg, free

Jaka Bijol - Udinese, £15m

Gabriel Gudmundsson - Lille, £10m

Out

Josuha Guilavogui - released

Joe Snowdon - Swindon, free

Junior Firpo - released

Max Wober - Werder Bremen, loan

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.