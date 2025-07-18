 Skip to content
Sean Longstaff: Leeds United sign midfielder from Newcastle for a fee in excess of £12m

Sean Longstaff has signed a four-year deal at Leeds; Sky Sports News understands the fee to bring the 27-year-old to Elland Road is in excess of £12m; Longstaff had been at Newcastle since 2006

Friday 18 July 2025 21:04, UK

Sean Longstaff, seen celebrating for Newcastle during the Carabao Cup, is set to join Leeds
Image: Sean Longstaff has signed a four-year deal at Leeds

Leeds have confirmed the signing of Sean Longstaff from Newcastle.

Sky Sports News understands the fee paid is in excess of £12m.

The 27-year-old midfielder has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road.

Take a look at Sean Longstaff's best Premier League goals as Leeds United show strong interest in the Newcastle midfielder.

Longstaff had been at Newcastle since 2006 and made over 200 first team appearances for the club.

He becomes the fifth summer signing for Leeds, after Sebastiaan Bornau, Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Leeds transfers

In

Sean Longstaff - Newcastle, £12m

Sebastiaan Bornauw - Wolfsburg, £5.1m

Lukas Nmecha - Wolfsburg, free

Jaka Bijol - Udinese, £15m

Gabriel Gudmundsson - Lille, £10m

Out

Josuha Guilavogui - released

Joe Snowdon - Swindon, free

Junior Firpo - released

Max Wober - Werder Bremen, loan

